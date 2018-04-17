Families can enjoy live music, a petting zoo, balloon artists and more at the free Spring Appreciation Day at Stony Brook Village on April 21.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the Three Village School District’s “Spring into Art” K to 12 art show at the Education and Cultural Center. Beginning at noon there will be live blues, country and Americana music, a brass quintet, a petting zoo and balloon artists. The Roseland School of Dance will perform at 1 p.m. The day ends at 4 p.m.

The Stony Brook Grist Mill officially opens for the season April 21 as well, and it’s within walking distance of Stony Brook Village. A miller will be dressed in period clothing and demonstrating how grain is ground as it was in 1751. Admission to the grist mill is $2 for adults and $1 for children younger than 12.

Stony Brook Village is at 111 Main St. For more information, call 631-751-2244 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.