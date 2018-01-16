TODAY'S PAPER
Stopping Monopoly cheaters with Facebook

The makers of Monopoly are knocking cheaters out

The makers of Monopoly are knocking cheaters out by connecting with the inescapable eye of social media. Photo Credit: Hasbro

By Ian J. Stark
The makers of Monopoly are knocking cheaters out by connecting with the inescapable eye of social media.

Hasbro is launching the “Monopoly CheatBot” today, a take on Facebook Messenger. If you’re playing a round of the iconic board game and someone at the table is seemingly up to no good, simply take out your phone or device and reach out to the cheatbot. The app is designed to help handle rule breaking and solve any disputes that break out (as regular players know, arguments are likely).

Is cheating likely when playing? A study held by the people at Monopoly say that a study of around 2,000 players revealed at least half the people who play the game also admit to cheating when they take part. The hope is that the cheatbot can squash such problems — but arguments on who gets to be the shoe? That’s still your problem.

Monopoly identified the top cheaters as:

The Negotiator: This player smooth talks his way through the game until victory is in sight.

The Thief: Known offenses include stealing cash, lying about Chance Cards and avoiding rent payments.

The Game Ender: Maybe he is a sore loser. Known offenses include board flipping, throwing money and tossing tokens.

The Skipper: This player may be calm and self-composed, but he accelerates the game by skipping spaces or other people's turns.

Visit facebook.com_monopoly to use the cheatbot through Feb. 16.

By Ian J. Stark
