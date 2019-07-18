Long Islanders have the chance to enter The Upside Down.

Earth Arts (162 West Park Ave.) in Long Beach will be transformed into the dark world of Hawkins, Indiana, for a "Stranger Things" art event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

During the event, attendees can choose a piece of pottery to paint, such as bowls, plates or mugs. Stencils featuring the "Stranger Things" logo, an image of The Upside Down, the characters on their bicycles, the alphabet with rainbow string lights from season one of the show and a variety of classic quotes written in the series' signature font.

Additionally, families can compete for "Stranger Things" themed prizes during a trivia game, and in honor of Eleven's favorite food, an Eggo waffle bar will be available featuring candy, whipped cream and maple syrup. "Stranger Things" sheet cake, snacks and drinks will also be served.

The event costs $10, plus the price of the pottery (prices start at $18). Kids ages 12 and older can be dropped off, but parents must stay with children younger than 12. Parents accompanying young children do not have to pay the $10 fee.

Visit earthartslb.com to register. If the event sells out, call the store (516-432-9000) to inquire about a waiting list. Earth Arts also hosts other themed events throughout the year, which are always posted on its website and Facebook page.