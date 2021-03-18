Walking paths on Long Island that are stroller friendly

If you want to take a walk or jog with your little one, but don't know where to go, here's a list of parks, preserves and beachfront favorites that welcome stroller wheels.

NASSAU

BAILEY ARBORETUM There's one paved path from the parking lot to the Bailey estate house, and one along the sensory garden. Take your pick or do them both; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; 194 Bailey Rd., Locust Valley, baileyarboretum.com, 516-801-1458.

CENTENNIAL PARK Paths are found along a variety of recreational activities including a playground equipped with eight swings.Open dawn to dusk daily; Southern State Parkway to exit 21 South, proceed down Nassau Road to Centennial Avenue, Roosevelt, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-8695.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK Here you'll find a park with a playground and picnic area and a wide paved walking trail. Open dawn to dusk daily, nassaucountyny.gov, Searingtown Road, north of Long Island Expressway, Roslyn, 516-571-8113.

EISENHOWER PARK There's a paved 2-plus mile winding trail around the park. Park near the playground at Field 2 and start at the beginning. Along the way, you'll find a mini-golf station, a track and a small lake. Open dawn to dusk daily, nassaucountyny.gov, Merrick and Stewart avenues, East Meadow, 516-572-0347.

INWOOD PARK Paved walking paths and a park are surrounded by water at this trail located in the southwest part of Nassau County; 600 Bayview Ave., Inwood, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7894.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK Home of 6.5 miles of white-sand beach on the Atlantic Ocean, the boardwalk is a 3.9-mile out and back trail parallel to the ocean. Open dawn to dusk daily; no parking fees until April 2021; parks.ny.gov, 2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, 516-785-1600.

LONG BEACH BOARDWALK Open to strollers, 2.2 miles one way, double it up for a workout; open dusk to dawn daily; Neptune Boulevard to New York Avenue, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov, 516-431-1000.

JOHN J. BURNS PARK Walk around the park to catch a game or two that you'll see on the playing fields and ballparks, adjacent to a south shore canal; open dawn to dusk daily; 4990 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, oysterbaytown.com, 516- 797-7980.

MARY JANE DAVIES GREEN Paved pathways throughout the park; open 7:30 a.m. to dusk daily, Plandome Road, Manhasset, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311.

MICHAEL J. TULLY PARK Take in nature on paved walking paths between 7:30 a.m. and dusk daily; 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311.

NORMAN J. LEVY PARK AND PRESERVE Make note that this park and preserve has an uphill, winding path. Once at the top, get ready for views of the New York City skyline. There's also a windmill and pond; open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March, hempsteadny.gov. From Meadowbrook Parkway use Merrick Road M9 east exit. Enter the Department of Sanitation entrance on right. Follow signs to Levy Park and Preserve parking lot. Merrick Road, Merrick. The preserve is subject to unscheduled closures during times of inclement weather; 516-804-2000.

REV. ARTHUR MACKEY SR. PARK Located by the Roosevelt Preserve, paved paths and a large playground area provide a range of activities for youngsters. Benches line the walkway; open dawn to dusk daily, 49 Lakeside Dr., Roosevelt, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-8693.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE Enjoy a paved hilly walk to the freshwater pond. Paved paths go between Hempstead House and Castle Gould. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, $15 carload, $4 per walk-in, sandspointconcervancy.org, 516-571-7901.

VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK The walking paved trail is lined with trees and shrubs. There's also a picnic area and playground; open dawn to dusk daily, parks.ny.gov, exit 15A off the Southern State Parkway, Valley Stream, 516-825-4128.

WANTAGH PARK A paved path passes the playground and dog run before reaching the waterfront; open dawn to dusk daily, nassaucountyny.gov, south of Merrick Road on King Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460.

SUFFOLK

BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM The main trail is stroller friendly and makes its way around the state park that includes an arboretum designed by Frederick Law Olmsted for William Bayard Cutting in 1886, as well as a mansion designed by Charles C. Haight. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; $8 vehicle fee starts in April, bayardcuttingarboretum.com, 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, 631-581-1002.

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK A paved path meanders around the lake; open dawn to dusk daily, parks.ny.gov, exit 38N on the Southern State Park, Babylon, 631-669-1000.

FIRE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE Follow the path to the gravel road to the National Seashore boardwalk that leads to the lighthouse. Open dawn to dusk daily; Robert Moses State Park, parking field 5, Fire Island, nps.gov, 631-687-4780. Lighthouse is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, free admission to the museum; tower climb, $10, $5 ages 12 and younger, fireislandlighthouse.com, 631-661-4876.

CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE Paved paths for approximately 3 miles; open dawn and dusk daily; Caumsett State Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington, parks.ny.gov, 631-423-1770.

LAKELAND COUNTY PARK You'll find a nature trail boardwalk over the headwaters of the Connetquot River where you can catch views of waterfowl and wildlife; open dawn to dusk daily; Johnson Avenue, Islandia, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-4949.

SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK Strollers are allowed on the boardwalk and along the paved paths around the park. Open dawn to dusk daily; Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park, parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4333.