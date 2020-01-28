Parents looking to get their kids involved in the Super Bowl action this weekend won't have to peel their eyes away from the big game as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Some family-friendly events on Long Island will celebrate "Super Bowl Saturday" instead.

“It's a slow time of year in the middle of the winter,” says Ted Gutmann, Director of Emma S. Clark Memorial Library in East Setauket. “Parents are always looking for things to do with their kids.”

A Super Bowl-themed party will be held in the library's children's department Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. “There's something for everyone. The theme is football but it's not necessary to be a football fan to attend,” says Gutmann.

Kids up to sixth grade are invited to take part in the free gathering (no registration required) and participants are encouraged to (but not required to) wear a jersey or shirt representing their favorite football team. The event will involve football-themed activities like “pin the football on the goalpost,” a football-themed craft and coloring pages. Games like bean bag toss and corn hole, among others, will also be available for family play. Young guests will be asked who they think will win the game and their answers will be displayed for all to see. Those joining in will get a chance to win a football as a raffle prize.

“We hope that all the kids and their parents will enjoy coming out to the library to meet their neighbors and get involved with the activities,” notes Gutmann.

For a different kind of football-inspired get-together, consider Sky Zone Deer Park's indoor party. The trampoline park is hosting one of its GLOW parties (during which blacklights and lasers give the place a nightclub look while music plays) but is inviting all who attend to dress in football jerseys — and to take part in a field goal kicking contest.

“Our game day-themed GLOW night was created in honor of the Super Bowl,” says Anthony Grassa, Sky Zone Deer Park's general manager. “With a football twist, it’s not only directed at football fans but those who want to be active, play and get pumped before the big day.” Waivers are required for all persons entering the park during GLOW; tickets are $30.

