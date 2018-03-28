TODAY'S PAPER
Kids can attend Superhero Camp in Ronkonkoma

Superman and Batman are among characters to be

Superman and Batman are among characters to be featured at Superhero Camp in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new summer camp in Ronkonkoma will let kids ages 5 to 11 become a different superhero each day of the week.

Each session of Superhero Camp will include a themed craft, comic book reading, hip-hop dance class and more. Campers will embrace Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wonder Woman and other personas, and will spend the session taking on the world’s biggest villains and developing their super powers.

Camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon from July 30 to Aug. 3. Kids can sign up for one day or the entire week. Opening day July 30 is to feature Spider-Man, followed by Iron Man (July 31), Superman and Supergirl (Aug. 1), then Wonder Woman and Captain America (Aug. 2), followed by Batman and Batgirl (Aug. 3).

Cost is $35 per one day session or $145 for all five sessions. Camp is at The Ballet Center, 1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma. For more information, call 631-737-1964 or visit theballetcenter.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

