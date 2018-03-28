A new summer camp in Ronkonkoma will let kids ages 5 to 11 become a different superhero each day of the week.

Each session of Superhero Camp will include a themed craft, comic book reading, hip-hop dance class and more. Campers will embrace Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wonder Woman and other personas, and will spend the session taking on the world’s biggest villains and developing their super powers.

Camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon from July 30 to Aug. 3. Kids can sign up for one day or the entire week. Opening day July 30 is to feature Spider-Man, followed by Iron Man (July 31), Superman and Supergirl (Aug. 1), then Wonder Woman and Captain America (Aug. 2), followed by Batman and Batgirl (Aug. 3).

Cost is $35 per one day session or $145 for all five sessions. Camp is at The Ballet Center, 1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma. For more information, call 631-737-1964 or visit theballetcenter.org.