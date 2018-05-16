TODAY'S PAPER
Smithtown's Sweetbriar Nature Center hosts animal baby shower 

The Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown is hosting its annual Wildlife Baby Shower on Sunday. Photo Credit: Sweetbriar Nature Center

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Meet a couple of baby animals and learn how the Sweebriar Nature Center in Smithtown takes care of them at the center's annual Wildlife Baby Shower at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Sweetbriar takes in hundreds of orphaned animals each year. A wildlife rehabilitator will show kids ages 5 and older how animals' parents take care of them in the wild, and how the nature center helps them."We're going to talk about what to do if you find an injured animal or a baby animal, how to keep them warm until you can transport them to us," says Isabel Fernandes, animal care director. "We have different foods for baby birds, different milks for different mammals, such as possums, rabbits and squirrels." There'll be cake for the humans to celebrate the occasion.

The program is $10 per child, $5 per adult; there's no need to sign up in advance. The nature center is asking for participants to bring donations to help feed the wildlife. The center is at 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown. For more information and for donation ideas, call 631-979-6344 or visit sweetbriarnc.org.

