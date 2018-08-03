Most camps are over and done by the last week of August — but Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown is offering a weeklong program for preschoolers during that gap between camp and the beginning of the school year.

Natural Wonders for Preschoolers, for children ages 3 and 4, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 to 31. Through hands-on activities, interaction with live animals, crafts, stories and more, children will learn about nature and wildlife.

Cost is $375 per child for full day; $250 per child for half-days. For more information, call 631-979-6344 or visit sweetbriarnc.org.