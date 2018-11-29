TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Olympian Tai Babilonia will ice skate with LI kids at free ice rink opening

Babilonia is a five-time national champion, a world champion and compteted in the 1980 Olympics.

Olympian Tai Babilonia will skate with LI kids

Olympian Tai Babilonia will skate with LI kids at a free event on Saturday at the Rinx at Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.  Photo Credit: Courtesy Tai Babilonia

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Olympian Tai Babilonia will ice skate with families from noon to 3:30 Saturday at the free season opening of the outdoor Rinx at Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch. The event, dubbed “Family Winter Wonderland,” includes free admission, free skate rental and free lessons for kids.

Babilonia is a five-time national champion, a world champion and competed in the 1980 Olympics. She and partner Randy Gardner were the favorites to win the  pairs figure skating gold until Gardner was injured in a fall and they had to withdraw.

Other guest skaters are to include Grant Marshall, a two-time Stanley Cup champion; Sinead Kerr, a National Ice Dancing champion; Joel Dear, a two-time U.S. National Medalist; Mauro Bruni, a U.S. national and international competitor, and members of Figure Skating in Harlem.

Anyone who donates $500 to sponsor a child's skating lessons and season family pass will be invited to a dinner with Babilonia on Saturday evening. 

The Rinx at Delano Stewart Plaza is at 40 Station Dr. in Wyandanch. For more information, call 516-455-3179 or visit wyandanchplaza.org. To sign up for a free lesson, visit nwsdy.li/skatefree.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

All aboard: 11 LI spots for train-loving kids
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's back! Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
The Mohan Family enjoying a beautiful, fun filled, Share your favorite family memories
My son, Johnny Cirillo, took this picture of Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Lea and John looking for a turkeys Fall on Long Island: Show us your photos