Olympian Tai Babilonia will ice skate with families from noon to 3:30 Saturday at the free season opening of the outdoor Rinx at Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch. The event, dubbed “Family Winter Wonderland,” includes free admission, free skate rental and free lessons for kids.

Babilonia is a five-time national champion, a world champion and competed in the 1980 Olympics. She and partner Randy Gardner were the favorites to win the pairs figure skating gold until Gardner was injured in a fall and they had to withdraw.

Other guest skaters are to include Grant Marshall, a two-time Stanley Cup champion; Sinead Kerr, a National Ice Dancing champion; Joel Dear, a two-time U.S. National Medalist; Mauro Bruni, a U.S. national and international competitor, and members of Figure Skating in Harlem.

Anyone who donates $500 to sponsor a child's skating lessons and season family pass will be invited to a dinner with Babilonia on Saturday evening.

The Rinx at Delano Stewart Plaza is at 40 Station Dr. in Wyandanch. For more information, call 516-455-3179 or visit wyandanchplaza.org. To sign up for a free lesson, visit nwsdy.li/skatefree.