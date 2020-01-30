Celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day with free events, activities 

Libraries across Long Island will offer a variety of face painting, crafts, games and shows this Saturday in celebration of Take Your Child to the Library Day.

The day, celebrated the first Saturday of February each year, is a chance for libraries to show that "we’re just not all about books,” said Harborfields Public Library’s head of children and parent services Patricia Moisan.

“Many people think that libraries are a thing of the past or they’re ebbing out but right now we’re so much more than just books and reading,” Moisan said. “We have so many other things to offer and that’s what Take Your Child to the Library Day is all about.”

Harborfields will hold a Get to Know Your Library Hunt where children will follow clues to discover different parts of the library and its collection.

"When we do the hunt they get exposed to other parts of the library that they wouldn't necessarily be aware of," Moisan said.

Here is how libraries around Long Island will celebrate:

Harborfields Public Library

Young children and adults can spend the morning singing and dancing with Ms. Diane Young. Children of all ages can participate in a get to know your library hunt from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a prize awarded to everyone who finishes the hunt. Free tickets are available for an afternoon of comedy and magic with Jim McClenahan from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 31 Broadway, Greenlawn

More info: Free and open to all, tickets are required for the magic and comedy show; 631-757-4200, harborfieldslibrary.org

------

Patchogue-Medford Library

Spend the day with the very hungry caterpillar taking photos, playing games and making caterpillar crafts. A library representative will be on hand to talk about library programs and services. "It’s a chance for families to come and connect with the library and to learn all about the services that we offer and good for families to spend time together,” said Patchogue-Medford Library children’s librarian Elizabeth Ramos.

When: 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 54-60 East Main Street, Patchogue

More info: Free and open to all; 631-654-4700, pmlib.org

------

Henry Waldinger Memorial Library

Children 3 months to 13 years can color and create bookmark crafts. The first 25 children will receive a free book. The library will also raffle off a basket of books and other goodies.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 60 Verona Place, Valley Stream

More info: Free and open to all, preference given to Valley Stream library cardholders; 516-825-6422, valleystreamlibrary.org

------

Elwood Public Library

The day begins with a Grins and Grins Comedy Show at 11 a.m. (registration required), child ID services from New York Life and children’s vision screenings from Melville Lions Club. Then an afternoon of family fun activities including sensory fun for young children, games and a scavenger hunt.

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 1929 Jericho Turnpike, Elwood

More info: Free and open to all, registration required for the comedy show, 631-499-3722, elwoodlibrary.org

------

Mineola Memorial Library

Stop by the Children’s Room to participate in a scavenger hunt, create a craft and guess at a guessing jar to win a jar full of chocolate. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will win a small prize.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 195 Marcellus Rd., Mineola

More info: Free and open to all; 516-746-8488, mineolalibrary.info

------

Connetquot Public Library

Kids can spend the morning making crafts and taking green screen photos. There will also be a balloon artist and raffles.

When: 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 760 Ocean Avenue, Bohemia

More info: Free and open to all; 631-567-5079, connetquotlibrary.org

------

Lindenhurst Memorial Library

Children can begin the day making sandwiches for the local soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and having their faces painted by Rainbow Rosie the Face Painting Clown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. kids can meet, touch and learn about sea animals with Cornell Cooperative Extension or watch The Addams Family (2019) from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids can create art or play with building kits.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Feb. 1

Where: 1 Lee Avenue, Lindenhurst

More info: Free and open to all; 631-957-7755, lindenhurstlibrary.org