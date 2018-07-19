For the first time, Target is offering a teacher discount of 15 percent off select classroom supplies in store and online through July 21.

Eligible back-to-school items include writing supplies, notebooks, folders, binders, arts and crafts supplies, classroom storage and organization, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, hand sanitizer and food storage bags. Trial and travel sizes are excluded as well as items in the Bullseye’s Playground (formerly the Dollar Spot).

Teachers verify their educator status by visiting target.com/teacherprep and enter school information to get the in-store coupon and online code. The coupon is for a one-time use – so teachers need to plan their purchase – and can’t be combined with other coupons.