Port Washington teen Taylor Sinett has just written, illustrated and self-published her third book and all the proceeds go to charity.

Sinett’s “Furry & Fabulous: The Life and Times of Taylor Swift’s Cats” is based on the pop singer’s cats Meredith and Olivia. In the book, Dr. Meredith Grey and Det. Olivia Benson believe they’re the ones who are famous and Swift is really their assistant.

“I love Taylor Swift. She does so much for other people,” says Sinett, 17, a senior at Paul D. Schreiber High School.

At 12, Sinett wrote her first book, “Weasel on an Easel” in 2014 and earmarked the book’s earnings for The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Inspired by her cousin Casey, who has colitis and is now a 22-year-old senior at Boston University, Sinett says she wanted to do what she could to support the foundation.

“When I was younger I saw that there was more that I could do than just sit around with her in the hospital,” she says.

Reading “Weasel on an Easel” to kids at Cohen’s Children’s Hospital in New Hyde Park led to her next book, “Jack On A Plaque,” which benefitted Cohen’s, in 2015.

“Weasel on an Easel” is about learning through hardship to accept yourself. “Jack on a Plaque” is the story of a yak with a physical disability who learns to overcome his limitations.

Proceeds from “Furry & Fabulous” will benefit the Companions in Courage Foundation, an organization founded by hockey legend Pat LaFontaine, who has a home in Cold Spring Harbor, to help build kids’ and teens’ interactive play spaces in hospitals.

“I think it’s really important for hospitals to have playrooms because my cousin Casey didn’t have play spaces in her hospital to go to,” Sinett says. “So I can really appreciate what that organization does for a lot of kids.”

Looking ahead, Sinett says she would like to go into marketing or public relations. “I think writing is more of a hobby for me in a future career,” she says.

“Furry & Fabulous,” is available on Amazon or through taylorsinett.com for $16.95.