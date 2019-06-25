TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

TD Bank's Summer Reading Program offers kids $10 for reading 10 books

TD Banks across Long Island offer kids $10

TD Banks across Long Island offer kids $10 if they read 10 books by the end of the summer. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com
Print

A local bank is rewarding kids who read this summer.

TD Bank's Summer Reading Program is giving children in grades K-5 $10 to deposit into a new or exisiting TD Simple Savings account if they read 10 books between now and Aug. 31.

Participants can record the titles of the 10 books they read by printing out the online form. Once completed, kids can take the form to their local TD Bank branch, which has locations throughout Long Island.

TD Bank's mission for its Summer Reading Program is twofold: It encourages reading outside of the classroom while also teaching kids the importance of saving money. And no worries if your child does not have a Simple Savings account. A bank teller will help families create one.

To find the form and learn more, visit tdbank.com/summerreading.

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Cousins, Alison Haverbusch, Cassidy and Chris Reilly cool Share your favorite family memories
Surfers hunt Long Island waves near Camp Hero 8 must-see natural wonders on LI
One of the rainy day activities for kids 20 rainy day activities for families on LI
On June 15, the Hawaldar family of Bellport Why budget-conscious LI families love camping close to home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search