A local bank is rewarding kids who read this summer.

TD Bank's Summer Reading Program is giving children in grades K-5 $10 to deposit into a new or exisiting TD Simple Savings account if they read 10 books between now and Aug. 31.

Participants can record the titles of the 10 books they read by printing out the online form. Once completed, kids can take the form to their local TD Bank branch, which has locations throughout Long Island.

TD Bank's mission for its Summer Reading Program is twofold: It encourages reading outside of the classroom while also teaching kids the importance of saving money. And no worries if your child does not have a Simple Savings account. A bank teller will help families create one.

To find the form and learn more, visit tdbank.com/summerreading.