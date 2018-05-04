Teacher Appreciation Day falls on Tuesday, May 8 this year, and many Long Island places found a special way to say thank you. Here’s a look at some stores and restaurants offering freebies, deals and discounts for teachers and administrators. Note: To participate in the promotions, you must show a valid school ID.

Zinburger (160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington): Receive a free milkshake between the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boomers Long Island (655 Long Island Ave., Medford): Now through May 31, teachers and administrators can get a free Champ Pass, which includes all day access to the go karts, miniature golf, bumper boats and kiddie rides.

Chick-fil-A (locations in Commack, Farmingdale, Hicksville and Port Jefferson): Score a free chicken sandwich from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; check in with the store before you go to see if they are participating.

Ann Taylor LOFT: Get 15 percent off regularly-priced purchases after filling out a brief form on the store’s website.

Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off books purchased for classroom use.

Hobby Lobby (locations in Bay Shore, Commack and Massapequa): Shop in the store with school-issued bank card or check and get 10 percent off.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, buy one get one in-restaurant deal on burritos, bowls, salad or tacos.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Costco: Teachers who open a new membership will receive more than $60 in savings.

Green Turtle (locations in East Meadow and Franklin Square): Get a free meal (up to $12) or put the $12 toward a meal of your choice. Check with the restaurant before you go to see if they are participating.