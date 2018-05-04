Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Deals and discounts on Long Island
Boomers, Chiptole, more places offering teachers freebies.
Teacher Appreciation Day falls on Tuesday, May 8 this year, and many Long Island places found a special way to say thank you. Here’s a look at some stores and restaurants offering freebies, deals and discounts for teachers and administrators. Note: To participate in the promotions, you must show a valid school ID.
Zinburger (160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington): Receive a free milkshake between the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Boomers Long Island (655 Long Island Ave., Medford): Now through May 31, teachers and administrators can get a free Champ Pass, which includes all day access to the go karts, miniature golf, bumper boats and kiddie rides.
Chick-fil-A (locations in Commack, Farmingdale, Hicksville and Port Jefferson): Score a free chicken sandwich from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; check in with the store before you go to see if they are participating.
Ann Taylor LOFT: Get 15 percent off regularly-priced purchases after filling out a brief form on the store’s website.
Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off books purchased for classroom use.
Hobby Lobby (locations in Bay Shore, Commack and Massapequa): Shop in the store with school-issued bank card or check and get 10 percent off.
Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, buy one get one in-restaurant deal on burritos, bowls, salad or tacos.
Costco: Teachers who open a new membership will receive more than $60 in savings.
Green Turtle (locations in East Meadow and Franklin Square): Get a free meal (up to $12) or put the $12 toward a meal of your choice. Check with the restaurant before you go to see if they are participating.
