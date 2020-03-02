It can be hard to find fun events that will get tweens and teens out of the house. Ask them their preference and you might just get hit with, "I don't know." To help, we've gathered a list of safe options that branch beyond the mall and movies.

Glow parties at Sky Zone

WHAT THEY'LL DO: During these events, the indoor trampoline park becomes a glow-in-the-dark party spot. Wearing white or florescent colors is recommended to amplify the effect of the room's black-lighting. A DJ often spins hits. (Note: selfies taken during Glow parties are one-of-a-kind as clothing looks like it’s lighting up in the dark.)

WHEN | WHERE: Glow events run Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., and cost $30 per person at Sky Zone Deer Park (111 Rodeo Dr.; 631-392-2600; skyzone.com/deerpark). Sky Zone Mount Sinai (269 Route 25A; 631-619-9771; skyzone.com/mtsinai) holds Glow events on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m., for $25 a person. Waivers are required for everyone who enters the parks.

‘Teen Studio’ night at Key to my Art

WHAT THEY'LL DO: Basically, they'll do whatever they want, artistically speaking. An instructor introduces a topic or art technique, and then participants take it from there. Skills and application of materials are covered, but the class is free-flowing, and all are to welcome to work on whatever they like.

WHEN | WHERE: Teen Studio is held Monday nights from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m., and is $175 for a seven-week session. For ages 13 to 16; 10 W. Oak St., Amityville; 631-608-9048, keytomyart.com.

‘Friday Night OUT:’ Safe space for LGBT teens

WHAT THEY'LL DO: Open to both LGBT teens and their allies (ages 13 to 21), all can come by and socialize at this weekly meetup night held at the Hauppauge Center to watch movies, shoot pool, dance or just relax in the lounge.

WHEN | WHERE: Events are held Friday nights, and admission is $2 (ID is required). Call ahead (no later than Thursdays) to arrange free van transportation; 125 Kennedy Dr., Hauppauge; 631-665-2300, lgbtnetwork.org.

NERF-out at New York Dart Zone

WHAT THEY'LL DO: Unlike home, here, you can blast NERF guns without fear of knocking anything over. Open play is available during the week (check the website for current schedule) at this indoor, 5,400-square foot facility. Both blasters and eyewear are provided. Guests can bring their own NERF guns, but they must be labeled and can't bring any ammo. Games are organized by referees; sneakers are required.

WHEN | WHERE: Days and times vary; 5014 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Holbrook; 631-954-8021, nydartzone.com. General admission is $25 per player, per hour.

Yoga after school at Fuel the Soul

WHAT THEY'LL DO: Finding organized exercise classes for people in middle school can be a challenge, but this yoga studio is currently offering a series intended to introduce fitness in a noncompetitive and safe environment (students are generally between grades 4-8).

WHEN | WHERE: The one-hour classes are being held at 5 p.m. most (but not all) Fridays until May 15; $25 for drop-ins; 188 Merrick Rd., Merrick; 516-379-0810, fuelthesoul.com.

Friday night teen ice skating

WHAT THEY'LL DO: Unlike most other area ice rinks, the Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink holds a two-hour 8 p.m. Friday night teen event. Adults are on-hand to supervise, but otherwise, the ice is open, and all can skate under nightclub-style lighting — or take a break in the lounge where there's free Wi-Fi and TV. Hot cocoa and other snacks are for sale.

WHEN | WHERE: Friday nights from 8 to 10 p.m.; admission is $10 for non-Great Neck residents; 65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck; 516-487-2975, gnparks.org.

Show off skills at “Second Saturdays”

WHAT THEY'LL DO: While not specifically a teen night, the “Second Saturdays” open mic series held at Cyrus: Chai & Coffee Co. is open to teens, and gives all those who take part three minutes to do poetry, play instruments or sing. No reservations are required, just arrive early to lock in a slot.

WHEN | WHERE: Every second Saturday of the month from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No charge to enter, but all are encouraged to buy food and drink; a hat may be passed around for donation purposes; 1 Railroad Plaza, Bay Shore; 631-206-1616.