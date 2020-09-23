Keeping teens and tweens moving is often a challenge. "We need to keep them active and physically fit," says Charlie Cassara, the owner of the SC Fitness facilities in Hicksville and Farmingdale. "We have a responsibility to our youth to teach them how to live a healthy and fit lifestyle through proper nutrition and physical activity." That said, here are nine places currently offering fitness classes and opportunities for both tweens and teens on Long Island.

REVOLUTION FITNESS

Taking place outdoors or indoors (depending on the weather), attendees ages 8 to 13 will take part in a circuit class that includes things like box jumps, sled pushing and battle ropes. Classes are $20 each or $150 for a month. Classes meet 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (170 Laurel Rd., East Northport INFO 631-651-5157, revolutionfitnessgyms.com)

THE BUDDHA BARN

The "Yoga for Young Warriors" class is intended to help introduce yoga, mindful awareness and meditation to participants by way of posture, themes and activities; a "Family Goat Yoga" class is also slated to take place this fall. Workouts are appropriate for ages 8 to 15; $15 for a session, $70 for five, $120 for 10. Classes meet 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (1877 Bellmore Ave, Bellmore INFO 516-236-8828, buddhabarnyoga.com)

SC FITNESS

Running for the past six years, these classes for teens cover agility, cardio and weightlifting, but scaled down to be age-appropriate. Think of it as an introduction to fitness for ages 13 through 16. The class schedule varies, but are typically offered 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. daily; call ahead for rates. (942 S. Broadway, Hicksville and 2233 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale INFO 631-744-5879, scfitness.net)

REVOLUTION YOGA

Teens of all ages are welcome to take part in outdoor classes here, including all-level classes and outdoor beach sunset yoga. Registration is required as the outdoor location varies. Drop into a beach yoga class for $20. (7 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-457-6977, revolutionyogaspace.com)

FITMIXX

Ideal for ages 12 to 16, classes here combine strength and cardio workouts. Teens will use treadmills and dumbbells plus weighted balls and bars. Some workouts also include jump rope activities and spin bikes. A class package offers 10 weeks for $120. Classes meet 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays. (1494 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore, 516-851-2292, fitmixx.com)

PARISI SPEED SCHOOL AT WORLD GYM WANTAGH

Held outside the facility, young athletes ages 7 through teen receive training focused on speed, strength and agility. Classes are 10 participants or less in size; all are taught by certified trainers and coaches. Unlimited memberships start at $99 per month (for nine months); one month is $179, three is $149 per month. Classes are offered between 4:30 and 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. (3728 Park Ave., Wantagh, 516-826-5555, worldgymwantagh.com)

OBSTACLE ATHLETICS

Using both obstacle courses and a variety of strength and conditioning equipment, the ObstacleFit class is intended to provide a full-body workout while preparing young athletes for competition. Classes are intended for those ages 13 and up and cost $25 for a single visit. Times and dates of classes vary weekly. (770 Grand Blvd., Deer Park, 631-627-8253, obstacleathletics.com)

REBEL THAIBOXING

Known as the "Art of the Eight Limbs," Muay Thai is a martial art that uses a lot of arm and leg motion, and both outlets of this company offer youth classes for tweens as old as 13-14, using traditional techniques but in a more kid-friendly way; sessions include drills, cardio, shadowboxing and bag work. Classes are intended for kids up to age 14. Teens over the age of 14 can join adult classes; seven months for $169 monthly or one year for $149 monthly; both memberships are unlimited and allow for daily access. (2343 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-520-0503, and 161 Terry Rd., Smithtown, 631-656-8969, rebelthaiboxing.com)

YMCA

Classes intended for teens and tweens run through Nov. 14 and are now open for registration. A "Teen Basics" swimming class is geared for those who are non-swimmers and swimmers who want to be more comfortable in the water, whereas "Water Movement" classes are ideal for those up to age 12. Y member registration is required to participate in classes. Schedules vary per class and can be viewed online at ymcali.org/schedules/programs-classes.