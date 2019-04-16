TODAY'S PAPER
Teens will be participating in a conversation about HIV prevention, healthy dating, wellness and more during a free program at the Wyandanch Public Library.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Teens will be participating in a conversation about HIV prevention, healthy dating, wellness and more during a free program at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyandanch Public Library.

Adults are also welcome, says Sabrina Fearon, project coordinator for the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, which spearheads the event.

“Teen Talk About Prevention & Wellness: HIV, Pregnancy, STDs and Violence” will feature a presentation by a state trooper as well as tables with information from Planned Parenthood, Suffolk County’s Office of Minority Health and more. There’ll be a fitness break as well as snacks and pizza.

Student peer educators from Wyandanch High School's Leaders of the Future Club facilitate the annual event. The Leaders of the Future Club is one of the programs under the Youth and Adolescent Services division of the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk. The library is at 14 S. 20th St. in Wyandanch. For more information, call 631-870-0495.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

