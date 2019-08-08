Kids 12 and under can dine free for four evenings Aug. 12 to 15 at Texas de Brazil Churrascaria in Lake Grove.

When accompanied by a dining adult, up to two children will receive a complimentary dinner. The meal does not include dessert or beverages.

Texas de Brazil is an all-you-can-eat Churrascaria steakhouse featuring churrasco or meats grilled over an open flame with wood charcoal.

The children’s price is usually 50 percent off the adult price of $47.99. Kids can choose a salad option for their free meal, but their accompanying adult must order from the churrasco menu.

“We are the only location on Long Island,” says manager Juliana Claros, of the restaurant in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. The restaurant, which has been open since May 8, is open for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. during the promotional days.

For further information, call 631-212-1115.