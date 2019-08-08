TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Kids can eat free at Texas de Brazil Churrascaria in Lake Grove

Olives, capers, peppers, cheese and a variety of

Olives, capers, peppers, cheese and a variety of charcuterie meats are offered at the buffet-style salad bar at Texas de Brazil Churrascaria in Lake Grove. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

Kids 12 and under can dine free for four evenings Aug. 12 to 15 at Texas de Brazil Churrascaria in Lake Grove.

When accompanied by a dining adult, up to two children will receive a complimentary dinner. The meal does not include dessert or beverages.

Texas de Brazil is an all-you-can-eat Churrascaria steakhouse featuring churrasco or meats grilled over an open flame with wood charcoal.

The children’s price is usually 50 percent off the adult price of $47.99. Kids can choose a salad option for their free meal, but their accompanying adult must order from the churrasco menu.

“We are the only location on Long Island,” says manager Juliana Claros, of the restaurant in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. The restaurant, which has been open since May 8, is open for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. during the promotional days.

For further information, call 631-212-1115.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
These colorful pets serve two purposes: To store New back-to-school lunchboxes for kids
A centerpiece for the MadPax company, the Spiketus New back-to-school backpacks
18 historic LI places kids will love
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search