Children love watching their favorite characters come to life on stage, and there's no shortage of theatrical events on Long Island this summer. To help you plan a fun-filled day, here's a sampling of family-friendly performances in July and August at LI theaters.

“Cinderella” at Theatre Three

Thanks to her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella makes it to Prince Charming’s ball despite her evil stepfamily. The Prince sweeps Cinderella off her feet, but it’s a long road to this happily ever after. Shows take place 11 a.m. on July 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 and Aug. 8; 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. There will also be a sensory-sensitive performance at 11 a.m. on July 7. More information: 412 Main St., Port Jefferson; $10; 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com.

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” at Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts

When Emperor Marcus is swindled into buying magic clothes, Arno the mop boy helps the young royal out of his mess and teaches him important lessons along the way. Shows take place 2 p.m. on July 13, 20 and Aug. 3, 10; 11 a.m on July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4, 11, 18. More information: 2 East Main St, Smithtown; $18; 631-724-3700 smithtownpac.org.

“Aladdin Jr.” at CM Performing Arts Center

Aladdin is granted three wishes by the Genie after finding a magic lamp. He hopes to impress Princess Jasmine with his newfound luck. Shows take place 11 a.m. on July 13, 20, 27. More information: 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale; $15; 631-218-2810, cmpac.com.

“Pinkalicious: The Musical” at Theatre at Westbury

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Based on the popular children’s book, Pinkalicious turns pink after eating too many cupcakes. Audience members can meet the characters after the performance. The show takes place 11 a.m. on July 16. More information: 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury; $19 to $20; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com.

“Rapunzel” at John W. Engeman Theatre

Rapunzel longs to see the world outside of her castle on her 16th birthday, just as her mother, the witch, promised. But the witch reneges, leaving Rapunzel to find her own way out with the help of the Prince. Shows take place 11 a.m. on July 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; 10:30 a.m. on July 28 and Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25. More information: 250 Main Street, Northport; $15; 631-261-2963, engemantheater.com.

“Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” at Theatre at Westbury

After escaping from their home in New York City’s Central Park Zoo, a group of animals venture off to Madagascar together. Audience members can meet the characters after the performance. The show takes place 11 a.m. on July 30. More information: 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; $19 to $20; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com.

“Pinocchio” at Theatre Three

Pinocchio is a puppet who dreams of being a human boy. When his wish is granted, he discovers a real-life challenge: telling the truth. If he lies, Pinocchio faces the consequence of an ever-growing nose in this classic tale. Shows take place 11 a.m. on Aug. 2, 3, 9, 10; 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 10. More information: 412 Main St., Port Jefferson; $10; 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com.

“The Lion King Jr.” at CM Performing Arts Center

Simba the lion cub struggles to accept his responsibilities as a future king. He builds confidence and defeats villains with other animals in the African savannah. Shows take place 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 9, 10, 17. More information: 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; $15; 631-218-2810, cmpac.com.

“Frozen Jr.” at Gateway Playhouse

Princesses Anna and Elsa come to understand the power of their sisterhood when the are faced with unexpected danger. Shows take place 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24; 2 p.m. on Aug. 9, 16, 18, 23. More information: 215 South Country Rd., Bellport; $15 to $25; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org.

“Winnie-the-Pooh” at the Theatre at Westbury

Pooh may love honey, but sometimes it gets him into sticky situations. Watch a day in the life of Pooh and his friends in hundred-acre wood. Audience members can meet the characters after the performance. The show takes place 11 a.m. on Aug. 20. More information: 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; $19 to $20; 516-247-5200; thetheatreatwestbury.com.