It's time to pack up the car and explore the many family-friendly spots Long Island has to offer. From zip-lining through the trees at The Adventure Park to the reopening of Adventureland, here are seven family-friendly ways to mark the arrival of spring.

Adventureland returns

Adventureland will reopen its arcade on March 27 and then its rides on April 9. Advance tickets to enter will be required for all who enter (walk-ins will be permitted if the park hasn't yet reached capacity). Look for the debut of the Sports Tower, a 60-foot tall experience featuring eight gondolas (that can carry four guests 36 to 48 inches in height) which are situated under balloon-like shapes that look like balls used in games like soccer, tennis and basketball. For those who’d rather dine than ride, mac and cheese and pulled pork sandwiches will now be on the menu, and adults can drop by the brand-new Tony’s Tavern, which will be serving beer, seltzer and more.

INFO 2245 Broad Hollow Rd., East Farmingdale; 631-694-6868, adventureland.us. $39.99 for ages 2-24, $24.99 ages 25 and older, ages one or younger free. Arcade use will require the advance online purchase of a $10 arcade game card.

Viking Fleet

Starting on May 8, the family-friendly charter will begin four-hour half-day fishing on Saturdays and Sundays aboard the Starlite before embarking on daily excursions after June 18. The weekend trips will be focused on finding fluke and porgies, with sea bass becoming a target starting June 23. These trips are billed as good for beginners, being family-friendly and the crew will be available and ready to help.

INFO 462 West Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com. Kids age 12 and under are $35, age four and younger free; age 13 and up $65. Trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Rod, reel, bait and tackle are included in the fare; advance reservations are necessary.

Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL)

Located within the Tanglewood nature preserve, this nonprofit organization’s mission is to inspire science learning and literacy for people of all ages. Families looking to attend together can explore its indoor "Dinosaurs" exhibit (featuring life-size skeletal and robotic representations) and an "Animal Adventure" museum experience. Visitors can try a "Family Scavenger Hike" (2 to 3 p.m. March 27) that explores the preserve while focusing on how plants and animals survive colder weather. For parents looking to do drop-offs, CSTL has several upcoming programs such as the "Herbivore Hangout" (2 to 3:30 p.m. April 10), as well as its annual science-powered "School's Out" spring camp program for kids ages 5-12 (March 26 through April 9).

INFO 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-764-0045, cstl.org. Advance registration required for all events and camps. Prices vary; each is available where you register online.

The Adventure Park

Outdoors and off the ground, this facility features trails between aerial platforms and ziplining among the trees. With a 2021 reopening date of March 26, attendees can look forward to its 14 trails and 26 zip lines, including three new paths that vary in difficulty. Kids need to be at least seven years of age to take part (or ages 3 to 6 to play in the park’s Adventure Playground), and all minors require parent/guardian supervision. Trail difficulty is marked by color; some are too difficult (and off-limits) for certain ages, but there are four yellow (the easiest) and five green (the next level of challenge) open to guests age seven and up.

INFO 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; 631-983-3844, myadventurepark.com. Ages 14 and older: $64, 7-13 $54; Adventure Playground is $15.

Long Island Aquarium

Starting in May visitors will be able to make arrangements for live animal encounters. Opportunities to get a personal session with a sea lion, seal, porcupine, coati (ages 10 and up only) or penguin (age 5 and older) are available but must be reserved in advance. The Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat reopens to the public come weekends in June, with trips down the Peconic River and into Flanders Bay.

INFO 431 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com. Encounters vary in price and do not include aquarium admission, which is required. Encounters with seals and sea lions are $150, $65 for penguins, $40 for porcupines and coati. General admission is $35, children ages 3-12: $23, ages two and younger are free.

Heartland Golf Park

Families can practice their swing at Heartland Golf Park. The facility has a driving range and an executive par-three nine-hole golf course — but anyone who drives by can see the majestic Heartland Golf Mini Golf Mountain, an 18-hole adventure that sports rolling waters and bridges along the course.

INFO 1 Executive Dr., Edgewood; 631-667-7400, heartlandgolfpark.com. Rates are $6-$8 per person.

Animal Farm Petting Zoo and Family Park

Animal Farm Petting Zoo and Family Park serves as a shelter for homeless animals, ranging from farm creatures to exotic fauna. Animals on the premises include wallabies, a camel, llamas, monkeys, parrots, emus, reptiles and Zebu miniature cattle, among others. Guests can pet the farm animals and bottle-feed babies; there’s also free pony rides and safari train tour (for an added $3) plus picnic areas and playgrounds.

INFO 296 Wading River Rd., Manorville, 631-878-1785, afpz.org. $15.50, children ages 2-16 are $13.50.