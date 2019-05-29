TODAY'S PAPER
Where to do art with the kids this weekend on LI

Box art collage by pop artist Michael Albert, who will do cereal box activity with kids this weekend at Hecksher Park in Huntington. Photo Credit: Michael Albert

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
The boardwalk in Long Beach will be bustling Saturday and Sunday with artisans showcasing and selling their work.  Expect fine art, photography, sculpture, jewelry and more. After checking out the latest trends in visual arts, join the kids in arts and crafts activities. There will be hula hoop contests and sand art stations, too. Free, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Long Beach Boardwalk at Riverside Boulevard. 516-431-1000, https://www.longbeachny.gov/artsandcrafts

Remember Bob Ross and his hypnotizing instruction of his distinctive painting talent? A Ross-certified painting instructor can teach the Bob Ross painting method in a day. Call to reserve spots for a two-hour, step-by-step lesson for an adult and a child (age 6 and older). $55 for each painter. Hours for the weekend are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 516-423-4533

Families are welcome to stroll the grounds of Heckscher Park in Huntington to browse juried paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, woodwork, ceramic, and fiber arts at the Art League of Long Island’s 52nd annual art show.  There will be a kids tent for activities, but one of the big draws for the little ones is a workshop led by pop artist Michael Albert. He will provide instructions for kids to create their own box art collage using old cereal boxes. Free, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 631-462-5400, http://artleagueli.net/node/1631

