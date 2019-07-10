TODAY'S PAPER
3 musical things to do with kids this weekend on Long Island

Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Eugene Sergeev

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
How about a little song and dance for the kids this weekend?

FAMILY FRIDAYS: MERMAIDS AND GIANTS. Live acoustic performance of children’s songs. Friday at The Common Ground at Rotary Park, between Candee and Gillette avenues, Sayville. Bring your own lawn seating. Free. 631-459-6603, thecommonground.com.

KIDS CONCERT. Youngsters dance and sing to new and popular songs. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hoyt Farm Park Preserve, 200 New Hwy., Commack. Rain date: July 19. Free. 631-543-7804, smithtowninfo.com.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER THEATRE: DIDI MAXX. Interactive show for families. 2 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon. Bring chairs or blankets. $8 vehicle fee. 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov.

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com

