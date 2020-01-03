TODAY'S PAPER
Latina Moms of LI hosts free potluck dinner for families to mark Three Kings Day

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Families can share a dinner to mark theThree Kings Day holiday at a “Cena Con Los Reyes” celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Hicksville.

The free event includes dinner, dessert, crafts, entertainment by Hip Hop Jibarito, and gift distribution by three costumed kings (families should bring a wrapped $5 gift labeled with their own child's name that will be distributed). Donations of any amount are welcome and families may contribute a dinner dish or snack to share, but it’s not required. Three Kings Day, also known as the Feast of the Epiphany, marks the day when the three wise men visited the newborn baby Jesus and is widely celebrated in Latin American countries.

"Sometimes traditions like these get lost," says Dorothy Santana of North Babylon, found of Latina Moms of Long Island, which is organizing the event. “It’s another opportunity for families to introduce or reintroduce this tradition. It might be something they did when they were young or their parents did.” 

Latina Moms of Long Island offers Latina, Non-Latina, and Afro-Latina mothers an ability to engage in cross-cultural experiences to keep their children connected to culture and traditions. The dinner is at 100 Duffy Avenue (3rd Floor) in Hicksville. Advance registration isn’t required. For more information, call 631-575-7505 or visit the Latina Moms of Long Island Facebook page.

