New playground, renovated spray park coming to Tobay Beach

The spray park will feature a green jungle frog that sprays water from its mouth, an interactive water table, waterspouts and more.

A rendering of the new Tobay Spray Park.

A rendering of the new Tobay Spray Park. Photo Credit: Town of Oyster Bay Parks Department

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Oyster Bay families will have two more reasons to head to Tobay Beach in Massapequa this summer — its newly renovated spray park and brand-new marina playground.

The spray park will open June 22, staying open through Labor Day, says Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

“We’ve rejuvenated the entire spray park, rebuilt it to the suggestions of the public,” says Saladino.

The spray park will feature a green jungle frog that sprays water from its mouth, circulating buckets that randomly dump water, a spinning sphere of streaming water, multiple streams of waterspouts, randomly staggering heights of water, and an interactive water table, as well as sunshades and safety surfaces, says Saladino.

“Families come to the beach for a variety of purposes," he says. "Sometimes they want to go to in the ocean for part of the day and end off their day at the spray park. Sometimes families go there just for the spray park.” 

The new marina playground will include slides and swings as well as features for climbing, hanging and swinging.

Next to the spray park will be two new restaurants, and there will be concessions throughout the park, including one near the marina.

