Even kids can experience an economic downturn. According to the annual Original Tooth Fairy Poll taken by Delta Dental, the Tooth Fairy’s average cash gift declined to $3.70 this year, down an average of 43 cents per tooth.

A first lost tooth continues to earn more than subsequent teeth, with an average payout of $4.96.

Delta Dental has been tracking the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends for more than two decades. The Northeast regional average is $3.75, closely aligned with the national average. The West continues to lead the U.S. regions, with an average payout of $4.19.

For more information about the poll along with oral health tips for infants to preteens, visit theoriginaltoothfairypoll.com.