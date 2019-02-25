Bad news for kids: The Tooth Fairy's payout per tooth has dropped this year across the U.S.
The Northeast region, which includes New York, mirrors the national average.
Even kids can experience an economic downturn. According to the annual Original Tooth Fairy Poll taken by Delta Dental, the Tooth Fairy’s average cash gift declined to $3.70 this year, down an average of 43 cents per tooth.
A first lost tooth continues to earn more than subsequent teeth, with an average payout of $4.96.
Delta Dental has been tracking the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends for more than two decades. The Northeast regional average is $3.75, closely aligned with the national average. The West continues to lead the U.S. regions, with an average payout of $4.19.
For more information about the poll along with oral health tips for infants to preteens, visit theoriginaltoothfairypoll.com.
