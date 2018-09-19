Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleFamily

Elwood Public Library offers Touch-A-Truck as part of Great Playdate

Suffolk Countywide 'playdate' meant to entice young patrons.

Elwood Public Library's Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday will

Elwood Public Library's Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday will include snowplows.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
About 15 trucks, including fire trucks, snowplows and more, are expected at the Great Playdate Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elwood Public Library.

The event is part of the first Great Playdate: A Day of Fun and Learning at Suffolk County Libraries. Each participating library across the county is planning its own events meant to bring together young patrons and their parents or caregivers.

The Elwood event is free and open to the public. No advance registration is necessary. Touch-A-Truck will be held outdoors in the parking lot of the library at 1929 Jericho Tpke. in Elwood. For more information, call 631-499-3722 or visit elwoodlibrary.org.

To see what other local libraries might be doing to celebrate The Great Playdate, visit thegreatplaydate.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

