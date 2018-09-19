About 15 trucks, including fire trucks, snowplows and more, are expected at the Great Playdate Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elwood Public Library.

The event is part of the first Great Playdate: A Day of Fun and Learning at Suffolk County Libraries. Each participating library across the county is planning its own events meant to bring together young patrons and their parents or caregivers.

The Elwood event is free and open to the public. No advance registration is necessary. Touch-A-Truck will be held outdoors in the parking lot of the library at 1929 Jericho Tpke. in Elwood. For more information, call 631-499-3722 or visit elwoodlibrary.org.

To see what other local libraries might be doing to celebrate The Great Playdate, visit thegreatplaydate.org.