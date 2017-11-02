This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Huntington Station’s Walt Whitman Shops to host Touch-A-Truck

Sponsored by WBAB Radio, Touch-a-Truck will feature more than 60 vehicles that kids and adults can explore on Saturday in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Walt Whitman Shops / Pete Noel

By Arlene Gross  Special to Newsday
“Don’t touch” warnings simply won’t apply at this weekend’s Touch-a-Truck event at Walt Whitman Shops, where kids of all ages are welcome to explore, honk horns and sound sirens.

Sponsored by WBAB Radio, Touch-a-Truck will feature more than 60 vehicles, from military trucks, big rigs and construction equipment to fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

Also on display will be a van and helicopter from the Suffolk County Police Department, an armored vehicle from the National Guard and “a lot of really, really interesting . . . vehicles that kids don’t normally get to get behind the wheel of,” says Jason Steinberg, director of marketing and promotions for WBAB.

Also on hand: the perennially popular UPS truck.

“They climb in the back where the packages normally are or they sit up front,” says Steinberg. “And it’s just amazing to see how excited they get about that.”

Race car enthusiasts can check out the drag racing car and a car from DRAF10 Motorsports, a nonprofit NASCAR racing team that benefits families of first responders.

Kids and adults with an aversion to noise are welcome to come at 10 a.m., when the event offers a Horn-Free Hour.

Pirates, princesses and other costumed characters will mingle with the crowd, and WBAB radio personalities will be announcing prizes throughout the day. Kids can release a little energy in the moon bounces and other inflatables, and hungry truck lovers can enjoy offerings at the food and dessert trucks.

“It is an incredibly fun day,” says Steinberg. “That’s why we do two a year.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the New York Avenue parking lot near Best Buy. The mall is located at 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station. The rain date is Sunday.

The event is free, but people are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for Island Harvest’s “Stuff a Truck.”

