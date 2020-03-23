TV shows, movies available to stream for kids

With the COVID-19 quarantine requiring schools and recreation centers to shut down, kids are left with more free time than ever before. If keeping your young ones occupied has been a hassle, have no fear! Here are 15 kid-friendly TV and movie picks available to stream right now.

Netflix

TV shows

The Magic School Bus Rides Again

Following the ’90s hit educational series “The Magic School Bus”, “The Magic School Bus Rides Again” takes learning to a whole new level that’s out-of-this-world. This spin-off introduces scientific concepts in fun, interesting ways that the whole family will love. Available to stream on Netflix. Recommended for ages five and up.

Minute to Win It

Try your hand at the many minute-long challenges featured on the popular competition game show, “Minute to Win It.” Crowd-favorites include cup stack, ping pong toss and face the cookie, all of which incorporate common household items. Available to stream on Netflix. Recommended for ages eight and up.

Movies

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Follow video game characters and best friends Ralph and Vanellope as they explore a newfound territory: the Internet. A sequel to “Wreck-It-Ralph”, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” focuses on the dynamic duo as they venture through the World Wide Web in an effort to save Vanellope’s beloved arcade game, "Sugar Rush." Available to stream on Netflix. Recommended for ages eight and up.

Cat in the Hat

Based on the famous Dr. Seuss children’s book, this live-action remake is sure to spark your kid’s imagination about what fun they can have at home. Available to stream on Netflix. Recommended for ages nine and up.

Amazon Prime

TV shows

Sesame Street

Since 1969, “Sesame Street” has been providing educational and entertaining content for young children. Fundamental subjects such as counting, spelling and reading are taught by the friends of Sesame Street, as they learn more about the world around them. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Recommended for ages two and up.

Bob Ross: The Joy of Painting

Master your creative skills when you and the family join together during “Bob Ross: The Joy of Painting.” Become a true artist as you paint beautiful landscapes through a step-by-step guided tutorial. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Recommended for ages eight and up.

Movies

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

Discover how to make a house a home in “The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” Kids will learn multiple ways to adapt and settle into new home surroundings. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Recommended for ages three and up.

Disney+

TV shows

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Inspired by the Disney Channel Original Movie “High School Musical,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” showcases the process of the East High School drama club debut production of “High School Musical: The Musical.” Available to stream on Disney+. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Brain Games

Challenge your mind to the various optical illusion shown in “Brain Games.” This Emmy-nominated series explains both how and why the brain receives certain information in a way that the whole family is sure to enjoy. Available to stream on Disney+. Recommended for ages eight and up.

Movies

Frozen II

Join Elsa and Anna on their second expedition through the frozen forests in “Frozen II.” This family-friendly Disney movie reveals the importance teamwork has on getting through tough times. Available to stream on Disney+. Recommended for ages six and up.

Toy Story 4

Join Woody, Buzz and the whole gang in their latest adventure! “Toy Story 4” welcomes new friends, as well as reunites old pals to help those in need. Available to stream on Disney+. Recommended for ages five and up.

Hulu

TV shows

Doc Mcstuffins

Assist Dottie "Doc" McStuffins as she treats her ill toys in her playhouse health center. “Doc Mcstuffins” teaches children about basic medical tools and terms, as well as address basic hygiene and common worries kids may have about going to the doctor. Available to stream on Hulu. Recommended for ages four and up.

Curious George

In “Curious George,” kids can learn about the world around them with the help of George, a monkey, and his buddy, Man in the Yellow Hat. With George’s help, children can explore their own curiosity and love of learning. Available to stream on Hulu. Recommended for ages three and up.

Movies

Robots

"Robots" tells the story of Rodney Copperbottom, a robot and aspiring young inventor whose dream job at Bigweld Industries soon turns to a nightmare following the overthrow of the company. Copperbottom and his friend Fender take matters into their own hands, as they stand up to the new management. Available to stream on Hulu. Recommended for ages five and up.

UglyDolls

Learn to embrace your imperfections like the dolls of Uglyville. In “UglyDolls,” kids will learn important concepts, such as welcoming differences and accepting imperfection. Available to stream on Hulu. Recommended for ages seven and up.