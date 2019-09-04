A new birthday party venue called Twirly Girls has opened in Massapequa.

Partygoers come dressed in princess-style clothing or can dress up in dresses provided by the venue. They go through stations where they get their hair and makeup done and their nails painted. A runway allows for a fashion show, and then the partygoers have a tea party with glass teacups filled with pink lemonade.

Twirly Girls has been doing mobile parties for a year, going from home to home, owner Brianne Maxim says. “We decided it was time to have a permanent retail space,” she says. A two-hour party starts at $499 for a maximum of 12 attendees, and the price includes three salon stations, the fashion show, tea party, goody bags and pizza and cupcakes for the children and adults. The target age range is 3 to 11, says Maxim, a Spanish teacher and mother of two daughters, ages 2 and 5.

The venue is at 577 Broadway in Massapequa, and parties are currently offered only on Saturdays. For more information, call 631-258-0600 or visit twirlygirlsparty.com.