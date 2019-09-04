TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Twirly Girls in Massapequa offers salon-style birthday parties

Twirly Girls is a new birthday party venue

Twirly Girls is a new birthday party venue in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Brianne Maxim

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

A new birthday party venue called Twirly Girls has opened in Massapequa.

Partygoers come dressed in princess-style clothing or can dress up in dresses provided by the venue. They go through stations where they get their hair and makeup done and their nails painted. A runway allows for a fashion show, and then the partygoers have a tea party with glass teacups filled with pink lemonade. 

Twirly Girls has been doing mobile parties for a year, going from home to home, owner Brianne Maxim says. “We decided it was time to have a permanent retail space,” she says. A two-hour party starts at $499 for a maximum of 12 attendees, and the price includes three salon stations, the fashion show, tea party, goody bags and pizza and cupcakes for the children and adults. The target age range is 3 to 11, says Maxim, a Spanish teacher and mother of two daughters, ages 2 and 5.

The venue is at 577 Broadway in Massapequa, and parties are currently offered only on Saturdays. For more information, call 631-258-0600 or visit twirlygirlsparty.com.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at The best family fall festivals on LI
Aiden Flynn of Manhasset, 2nd Grade, Shelter Rock Back-to-school on LI: Share your photos
If you need a laugh, let the "King See Kevin James at The Paramount, more LI fun this week
Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
On Tuesday, the Proto family of Valley Stream How much LI families are spending on back-to-school
Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 20 places to play mini-golf on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search