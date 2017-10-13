When the “PJ Masks Live!” musical stage show comes to Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Sunday, young fans will see actors from Long Island in two of the three starring superhero roles.

Caitlin Hornik, 23, who graduated from West Islip High School in 2012, and Matt Caccamo, 22, who graduated from Commack High School in 2013, play Owlette and Gecko in “PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero.”

Hornik and Caccamo both say they are thrilled to have extended family from Long Island also coming to see the production. “It’s the first time my 86-year-old grandmother is going to see me perform professionally,” says Hornik of her grandmother Anne, who lives in Deer Park. “Growing up on Long Island, dreaming of performing in New York City, it’s hard to put into words how much it means.”

“PJ Masks Live!” is based on the Disney Junior TV show about three ordinary kids who, when they put on their pajamas at night, morph into their animal superhero alter egos of Owlette, Gecko and Catboy to fight evil.

“I love the part toward the end of Act One when we do a song called ‘Time For Adventure,’ ” Hornik says. “The theme of teamwork comes up, the three of us working together to defeat the villains.”

Caccamo says his favorite part of the show is in Act Two. “There’s a song called ‘The Power of Friendship Reprise,’ ” he says. “It really solidifies the theme of the show, where it’s up to the three heroes to overcome a challenge and the only way they can do it is by working together.”

For tickets, call Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008 or visit pjmaskslive.com.