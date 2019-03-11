The award-winning Uniondale High School show choir, Rhythm of the Knight, has created a mashup music video of New Kids on the Block hits to celebrate that band's "Mixtape" Tour coming to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on June 30.

The video, filmed at the request of the Coliseum, features 28 choir members performing two New Kids on the Block hits, “Hangin’ Tough” and “(You've Got It) The Right Stuff.” The video debuted at the March 5 home Islander’s game.

“It was honestly one of my favorite show choir experiences,” says Uniondale High senior Malaika Noel, 17. “It was like shooting a real music video.”

See the video here.

Rhythm of the Knight has a history of working with NYCB Live. It performed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand reopening of the Coliseum in 2017 and has performed alongside Barry Manilow at the venue and during a Long Island Nets game.

New Kids on the Block tickets are for sale starting at $84 per ticket at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Rhythm of the Knight will perform live at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Uniondale High School to raise money for its upcoming show choir competition trips to Orlando and Chicago. Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 for students and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.