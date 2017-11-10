New Hyde Park mom featured in new book about boys

Did you ever wonder what it’s really like to raise an ebullient, enthusiastic and incredibly fun-loving child? As the mother of a 4 1⁄2-year-old boy, Bianca Jamotte LeRoux of New Hyde Park knows firsthand.

LeRoux is one of the 35 contributors to “The Unofficial Guide To Surviving Life With Boys” (HCCR Books, $14.40), a recently published compilation of hilarious stories about boys’ penchants for getting into everything and effortlessly attracting dirt.

“It’s about all the wonderful, disgusting, crazy things about being a boy mom,” says LeRoux, 36, an actress, filmmaker and restaurateur.

Also the mother of a 6-year-old girl, LeRoux says she didn’t raise her kids to be gender specific — no pink for girls, blue for boys — and was surprised when her son gravitated toward trucks and dinosaurs.

“I thought if I was very neutral about it all, that possibly my children would be, too,” she says. “But he’s very much a boy.”

“The Unofficial Guide” is available through Amazon and Kindle Unlimited. For more anecdotes and contests for free books, check out LeRoux’s Facebook Page, “Real Mommy Confessions.”