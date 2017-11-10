This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
New Hyde Park mom featured in new book about boys

Bianca Jamotte LeRoux of New Hyde Park contributed

Bianca Jamotte LeRoux of New Hyde Park contributed to this new book. Photo Credit: HCCR Books

By Arlene Gross  Special to Newsday
Did you ever wonder what it’s really like to raise an ebullient, enthusiastic and incredibly fun-loving child? As the mother of a 4 1⁄2-year-old boy, Bianca Jamotte LeRoux of New Hyde Park knows firsthand.

LeRoux is one of the 35 contributors to “The Unofficial Guide To Surviving Life With Boys” (HCCR Books, $14.40), a recently published compilation of hilarious stories about boys’ penchants for getting into everything and effortlessly attracting dirt.

“It’s about all the wonderful, disgusting, crazy things about being a boy mom,” says LeRoux, 36, an actress, filmmaker and restaurateur.

Also the mother of a 6-year-old girl, LeRoux says she didn’t raise her kids to be gender specific — no pink for girls, blue for boys — and was surprised when her son gravitated toward trucks and dinosaurs.

“I thought if I was very neutral about it all, that possibly my children would be, too,” she says. “But he’s very much a boy.”

“The Unofficial Guide” is available through Amazon and Kindle Unlimited. For more anecdotes and contests for free books, check out LeRoux’s Facebook Page, “Real Mommy Confessions.”

