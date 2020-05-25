Families across Long Island are getting yet another virtual entertainment boost.

The Town of North Hempstead’s departments of Community Services and Parks and Recreation are putting forth programming for children including classes on basketball and football skills, dance parties, National Circus project workshops, a reptiles show and a virtual tour of Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson.

“These specialized shows bring the energy and excitement that the children of North Hempstead have come to expect from our recreational activities,” says North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “We wanted to be able to offer programs that the town normally hosts, but in a virtual setting so everyone can still participate. This ensures that we can do our part in helping to keep our residents safe and allow them to watch and learn something new at the same time.”

North Hempstead Town residents can find all the programs, which are recorded at the homes of area experts, via the town’s North Hempstead TV (NHTV) public access television station, on either channel 18 or 63 on Cablevision and channel 46 on Verizon FIOS. However, the town is also using its Facebook (facebook.com) and Twitter (twitter.com) accounts to get the shows out to families across Long Island. The classes can also be found on YouTube (youtube.com). Fitness classes for seniors and yoga sessions are also among the programs being offered.

The move is the latest effort to provide entertainment by the town that’s in line with current health requirements, following the launch of a free drive-in movie series that is slated to take place at parks with ample parking lots. Films will be shown on 30-foot screens rented for the occasion.

Bosworth says, “We will continue airing new fun and interactive programs for the foreseeable future.” For a complete airtime schedule, visit mynhtv.com.