On a typical Wednesday, Lauren Richardson, 36, of Coram, would bring her toddler Ryan, 21 months, to a mommy and me music class led by family musician Darlene Graham of West Babylon.

Since that's not a current option for Richardson and Graham’s other families, the artist is embracing the old saying: “If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain.”

On Tuesday, Graham started leading classes and giving concerts online “to just have some happiness and joy,” she says. Her regular clients can “attend” her class virtually, and anyone can attend her weekly concerts for free, with the ability to send her a tip via Venmo if they so choose.

“They were so excited,” Richardson says of her daughters. “They sat and watched and danced for the entire time she did the show.”

Graham is not the only one trying to offer children activities online. Here’s her schedule, as well as information on other options for Long Island families:

PERFORMANCES Catch a concert online Darlene Graham Free weekly 40- to 60-minute concerts at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Attend at Facebook.com/DarleneGrahamBand. Classes throughout the week are still being offered at rockintotsdarlene.com; sign up for $13 per virtual class. Brady Rymer Grammy-nominated children’s musician Brady Rymer, who lives in Southold, will be offering “Live From Brady’s House” concerts at 11 a.m. March 21 and March 28. At 11 a.m. on April 2, he’ll host a “Light It Up Blue” concert for Autism Awareness Day. “We encourage you to log on and comment and request songs,” Rymer says. Attend at Facebook.com/BradyRymer. Sound Beach Music Sound Beach Music (soundbeachmusic.com) is offering online music lessons for any band or orchestra instrument, drum set, guitar, voice and piano. “We want to make sure people are able to maintain part of their daily lives going forward,” says Dan Wood, the teacher. Lessons are $30 per half-hour and can be done on platforms including FaceTime, Skype and Zoom. To arrange lessons, call 631-476-3850.

CRAFTY CLASSES Pick up a new skill Gallery North Gallery North, a nonprofit art gallery and studio in East Setauket, is sharing weekday lessons to its Facebook page called "Artventures at Home." A 15- to 20-minute video is posted daily featuring Larissa Grass, the education director, demonstrating how to build a sketchbook using materials you may have at home, like cardboard, tape, paper and shoelaces. The classes are for artists of all ages and levels of ability. Key to My Art Key to My Art in Amityville Village is offering live art classes and drawing events. Something will be offered most days except Fridays. Most classes are $10. Register at keytomyart.com. For more information, call 631-608-9048. Chocolate Duck Christina Bisbee, co-owner of The Chocolate Duck in Farmingdale, is posting Facebook Live how-to videos for chocolate molds other spring treats. Watch the videos at facebook.com/Chocolate-Duck. Farmingdale Library The Farmingdale Library is offering some of its children's programming on YouTube. The videos are free to watch and feature librarians leading various craft classes, including how to make your own lip gloss, build a jigsaw puzzle and more. Videos can be viewed at YouTube.com; search for Farmingdale Library.

FITNESS SESSIONS Learn to dance or zen out Variations Dance Studio The Huntington-based studio is offering its scheduled ballet, jazz, hip-hop and other classes online. To see the schedule, visit variationsdancestudio.com. Cost is $20 a class. To register, call 631-425-9220 or email dance@variationsdancestudio.com. Positions Dance Studio The Babylon-based studio held its first free virtual yoga class for kids via Facebook Live Thursday. The second is scheduled for March 20 at 3 p.m. Check Facebook for schedule and to see past streams: facebook.com/positionsdancestudio/. Breathe N Flow Yoga The studio with locations in Freeport and Oceanside is hosting free online yoga classes for the whole family on its Facebook page. Sessions are about 40 minutes long and can be viewed at any time. View at facebook.com/BNFYoga/. The Nesting Place The Nesting Place, located in West Islip at Aloha Yoga and Wellness, is streaming virtual classes on Facebook. Toddler and me yoga and other sessions can be viewed at facebook.com/thenestingplaceli/. Select virtual classes — such as potty training workshops being offered through Zoom video — are $35 per person.

STORY TIMES Read a classic, or a new favorite Storytime with Mrs. J Roslyne D. Johnson, normally a social worker at Oceanside High School, launched a free “Storytime with Mrs. J.” each weekday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. She’ll read two books each night to children. “These moms need a break,” she says, and this will give them a chance to sit down after dinner with a cup of tea. “I asked parents to send me names of their children so I can use their names while I’m reading,” Johnson says. Attend at Facebook.com/Roslynedjohnson. Royal Princess Prep Royal Princess Prep is having a princess read a story to children each weekday morning at 11:30 a.m. The princess will also sing, do shout-outs to the kids and answer questions, says owner Kelsey Edquist. So far, Beauty, Rapunzel and an ice princess have made appearances. Superheros and storybook characters may be reading as well, she says. “My daughter is completely obsessed with it,” says Sandra Cimino of Oceanside, of Alessandra, 4. To sign up for the free readings, visit Facebook and search for "Royal Princess Prep — VIP" group and ask to join.