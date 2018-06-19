Drumroll, please: A name for the new wallaby at the Long Island Game Farm has been chosen, and it is … Irwin.

That name won 46 percent of the popular vote on the Game Farm’s Facebook page, and Irwin was christened on Saturday during what was dubbed “Wallaby Day.”

The runner-up names included P. Sherman, Dundee, Hopscotch and Winston. P. Sherman came in second with 23 percent of the vote; P. Sherman is the name of the dentist in "Finding Nemo" whose address is 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney.

Seeing the new wallaby is included with park admission. The public can also choose to experience a Wallaby and Friends Encounter — which includes also interacting with a Flemish bunny and an African tortoise — for an additional fee of $15 a person.

This is the first wallaby for the game farm. A wallaby is an Australian animal similar to a kangaroo, but smaller. The game farm is expecting a second wallaby in the next few weeks, says co-owner Melinda Novak. The park hasn’t decided whether to hold a second naming competition, she says.

For more information, call 631-878-6644 or visit longislandgamefarm.com. The game farm is at 489 Chapman Blvd. in Manorville.