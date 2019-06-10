Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be giving away free 16 oz. Sunshine Smoothies from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday to any customer wearing flip-flops in honor of National Flip-Flop Day.
The cafes will be collecting donations for the brand's national charity partner, Camp Sunshine, a camp that supports children with life-threatening illnesses. To date, Tropical Smoothie Cafe raised more than $6 million for Camp Sunshine.
There are 18 locations throughout Long Island:
Bay Shore (567 E. Main St.)
Carle Place (55 Old Country Rd.)
Centereach (#137 Centereach Mall, Middle Country Rd.)
Commack (20-20 Jericho, Tpke., Commack)
Deer Park (1936 Deer Park Ave.)
East Northport (532 Larkfield Rd.)
Hauppauge (448 Wheeler Rd.)
Hicksville (285-9 S. Broadway)
Huntington (61 Wall St.)
Levittown (3519B Hempstead Tpke.)
Massapequa Park (4946 Merrick Rd.)
Merrick (2014 Merrick Rd.)
Patchogue (499-83 Sunrise Hwy.)
Port Jefferson Station (5120 Nesconset Hwy.)
Port Washington (11 Old Shore Rd.)
Selden (267 Middle Country Rd.)
Smithtown (32 E Main St.)
Syosset (356 Jericho Turnpike)
For more information, visit nationalflipflopday.com.
