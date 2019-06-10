Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be giving away free 16 oz. Sunshine Smoothies from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday to any customer wearing flip-flops in honor of National Flip-Flop Day.

The cafes will be collecting donations for the brand's national charity partner, Camp Sunshine, a camp that supports children with life-threatening illnesses. To date, Tropical Smoothie Cafe raised more than $6 million for Camp Sunshine.

There are 18 locations throughout Long Island:

Bay Shore (567 E. Main St.)

Carle Place (55 Old Country Rd.)

Centereach (#137 Centereach Mall, Middle Country Rd.)

Commack (20-20 Jericho, Tpke., Commack)

Deer Park (1936 Deer Park Ave.)

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

East Northport (532 Larkfield Rd.)

Hauppauge (448 Wheeler Rd.)

Hicksville (285-9 S. Broadway)

Huntington (61 Wall St.)

Levittown (3519B Hempstead Tpke.)

Massapequa Park (4946 Merrick Rd.)

Merrick (2014 Merrick Rd.)

Patchogue (499-83 Sunrise Hwy.)

Port Jefferson Station (5120 Nesconset Hwy.)

Port Washington (11 Old Shore Rd.)

Selden (267 Middle Country Rd.)

Smithtown (32 E Main St.)

Syosset (356 Jericho Turnpike)

For more information, visit nationalflipflopday.com.