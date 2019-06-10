TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamily

Wear flip-flops, get a free smoothie on Long Island

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away free smoothies

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away free smoothies in honor of National Flip-Flop Day on Friday, June 14, 2019. Photo Credit: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

By Jennifer Berger jennifer.berger@newsday.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be giving away free 16 oz. Sunshine Smoothies from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday to any customer wearing flip-flops in honor of National Flip-Flop Day.

The cafes will be collecting donations for the brand's national charity partner, Camp Sunshine, a camp that supports children with life-threatening illnesses. To date, Tropical Smoothie Cafe raised more than $6 million for Camp Sunshine.

There are 18 locations throughout Long Island:

Bay Shore (567 E. Main St.)

Carle Place (55 Old Country Rd.)

Centereach (#137 Centereach Mall, Middle Country Rd.)

Commack (20-20 Jericho, Tpke., Commack)

Deer Park (1936 Deer Park Ave.)

East Northport (532 Larkfield Rd.)

Hauppauge (448 Wheeler Rd.)

Hicksville (285-9 S. Broadway)

Huntington (61 Wall St.)

Levittown (3519B Hempstead Tpke.)

Massapequa Park (4946 Merrick Rd.)

Merrick (2014 Merrick Rd.)

Patchogue (499-83 Sunrise Hwy.)

Port Jefferson Station (5120 Nesconset Hwy.)

Port Washington (11 Old Shore Rd.)

Selden (267 Middle Country Rd.)

Smithtown (32 E Main St.)

Syosset (356 Jericho Turnpike)

For more information, visit nationalflipflopday.com.

