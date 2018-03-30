What to do with leftover plastic Easter eggs

Happy Easter! Did you opt for plastic Easter eggs this year? If so, you may be left wondering what to do with all of the eggs after the hunt.

FamilyFun Magazine came up with kid-friendly ideas of how you can turn plain plastic eggs into something fun that can last all year. Take a look:

Create a bunny friend

To make one, bend a pipe cleaner in half. Open the egg and push the ends of the pipe cleaner out through the two holes in the top of the egg. Bend each end into an ear shape, then insert the tips back through the holes. Cut a second pipe cleaner in half. Fold one piece in half and insert each end out through the holes in the base of the egg. Form each end into a foot. Glue a white pom-pom to the back of the egg, low enough so the bunny can lean against it. Add an expressive face with permanent marker.

Play a matching game

Use egg halves to hide pairs of items, such as paper clips, coins, buttons and beads. (Try not to use the same color egg for matching items.) To play, have a player uncover two objects. If they're the same, he takes them; if they're different, he re-covers them and it's the next player's turn. The player with the most matches wins.

Make music

For a percussion instrument, place two teaspoons of rice inside an egg. Tape the two halves together with electrical tape, then cover that tape with decorative washi tape you can find at art supply stores.

Have fun

Press a blob of Play-Doh in the more rounded half of an egg, then close it up. Draw on the egg with permanent marker. Tap the egg, and it will wobble without falling over.