

Love dining out with your family but hate paying for half-eaten plates of food?

Well, good news! There are many restaurants across Long Island offering kids-eat-free promotions that go beyond pizza and fast food.

Free meal deals may change at any time. We suggest you check with the restaurant before you go.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken nuggets, grilled chicken, pulled pork, sandwiches, more. THE DEAL Every Sunday, get one free kids meal per paid adult entree of equal or greater value. This offer is available for dine-in only and for kids ages 12 and younger.

The 3rd Rail The 3rd Rail (216 Pettit Ave., Bellmore) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Mac and cheese, grilled cheese, chicken fingers with fries, shrimp basket with fries, spaghetti and meatballs, cheeseburger and hamburger. THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with purchase of an adult entrée on Mondays and Wednesdays, after 5 p.m.

Cooper Street Cooper Street, Babylon

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken fingers, hamburgers, grilled cheese, spaghetti, pizza and macaroni and cheese.

THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree Sunday through Thursday after 4 p.m.

Firehouse Sub Firehouse Subs, Centereach ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Ham and provolone, turkey and provolone, meatballs or grilled cheese. Each kid's meal comes with a fire hat, drink and a rice krispie treat. THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult combo entree every Sunday and Monday.

Don Juan Don Juan (4899 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Cheeseburger, chicken fingers, kid burrito, kid quesadilla, kid taco and kid enchilada THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree every Sunday. (Some adult dishes may not apply for the deal, ask your server to confirm.)

IKEA IKEA (358 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Grilled chicken, chicken meatballs, Swedish meatballs, chicken tenders and organic pasta. THE DEAL On Tuesdays, get two kids meals with purchase of one adult entree. Available for kids ages 12 and younger.

Johnny McGorrey's Johnny McGorrey's (131 Front St., Massapequa Park) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken fingers, hamburger, cheeseburger, mozzarella sticks, grilled cheese and pasta. All kid's meals come with a drink and a scoop of ice cream. THE DEAL On Tuesdays, get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

Pappardelle's Pizzeria Pappardelle's Pizzeria (554 Stewart Ave., Bethpage) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken fingers with French fries, pasta with meatballs, steak strips with French fries, cheese ravioli, lasagna, mozzarella sticks and more. THE DEAL Get one free kids meal every Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree, limit two per table. Not available on holidays.

Your Mother's House Kitchen & Bar Your Mother's House Kitchen & Bar, Garden City ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Grilled cheese, popcorn shrimp, corn dog, pizza, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers and more. THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree on Tuesdays.

Corner Galley Corner Galley (5411 Merrick Rd., Massapequa) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Cheeseburger, hamburger, chicken pretzels, pasta with meatballs, hot dog, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, fried flounder, and mac and cheese bites. THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree on Tuesdays.

Sal's Place (1495 Hicksville Rd., N. Massapequa) ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Cheeseburger and fries, hot dog and fries, chicken fingers and fries, ravioli, mozzarella sticks, penne, and mac and cheese bites. THE DEAL Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree Monday thru Thursday after 4 p.m. Available for kids ages 10 and younger.

Bulldog Grille Bulldog Grille, Amityville ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Cheeseburgers, mozzarella sticks, pasta, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, mac and cheese bites and more. THE DEAL Every Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m., two kids meals are free with one entree purchased.

Black Forest Brew Haus Black Forest Brew Haus, Farmingdale

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Hot dogs, grilled chicken breast, hamburgers, chicken fingers, salmon and more.

THE DEAL Kids under 10 eat free on Tuesdays from 4 to 10 p.m.

Zim Zari California Coastal Grill Zim Zari California Coastal Grill, Massapequa

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken or steak tacos, chicken tenders, cheese quesadilla, mac and cheese.

THE DEAL On Sundays, one child can enjoy a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

Pictured: Here, Kayla, 10, and Hannah Doyle, 5, have dinner with their family at Zim Zari California Coastal Grill on May 5, 2013.

International House of Pancakes International House of Pancakes (IHOP), various locations*

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Create-a-Face Pancake, French toast, cheese omelets, crispy chicken strips, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese and more.

THE DEAL While each IHOP offers a different deal, here's a sampling of what some locations offer. Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal for all locations:

Commack: Kids eat free Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree.

Oceanside: Monday, Tuesday and Friday nights kids eat free after 4 p.m.

Lindenhurst: Kids eat free every Wednesday and Friday after 4 p.m.

West Babylon: Kids eat free Monday-Thursday weekly after 4 p.m.

Massapequa Park: Thursday nights from 3 to 10 p.m., kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree.

Other Long Island locations may offer monthly deals when kids can eat for free.

Minado Minado, Carle Place

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Ribs, beef teriyaki, calamari, grilled salmon, scallops, chicken teriyaki, soups, salads, sushi and more.

THE DEAL Children 3 feet and under eat free.

Pictured: Maria and Rene Barrow, of Brooklyn, have dinner with their son Ronin, 3, at Minado Japanese Buffet in Carle Place on March 15, 2015.



Gasho of Japan Gasho of Japan, Hauppauge

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken, steak or shrimp hibachi.

THE DEAL On Mondays, kids ages 10 and under eat free with the purchase of one adult entree.

Moe's Southwest Grill Moe's Southwest Grill, Bellmore, Centereach, Commack, East Meadow, Garden City, Greenvale, Massapequa, Melville, Oceanside, Patchogue and Plainview.

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Kid-size burrito with choice of beef or chicken, hard or soft beef or chicken taco or a cheese quesadilla; kids' meals include a small drink, cookie, and chips and salsa.THE DEAL Get one free kids meal for each adult meal purchased after 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays.

Hurricane Grill and Wings Hurricane Grill and Wings, Happauge, Port Jefferson Station, Syosset, Manorville and Lindenhurst

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Burgers, mac and cheese, grilled cheese, crispy wings or boneless chicken bites, served with one side dish

THE DEAL In Port Jefferson Station, get one free kids meal on Tuesdays with an adult entree purchase. In Manorville, get one free kids meal on Mondays and Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult entree. In Syosset, get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree all day on Tuesdays. In Hauppauge and Lindenhurst, get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree all day on Saturday. (Most locations offer this for children ages 12 and younger, some age 8; deals change days throughout the year; call ahead for more information.)

Bobbique Bobbique, Patchogue

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Barbecue ribs, hamburgers, mac and cheese, fried shrimp, Southern-fried chicken strips and pulled pork sliders served with a choice of one side.

THE DEAL Get one free kids meal (ages 12 and younger) with the purchase of an adult dinner entree on Tuesdays.

Boulder Creek Steakhouse Boulder Creek Steakhouse, Hicksville

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Grilled cheese, chicken tenders, steak, baby back ribs, burgers and more

THE DEAL Kids ages 10 and younger can enjoy one free kid's meal per adult entree purchase on Sundays (excluding Easter Sunday.)

Miller's Ale House Miller's Ale House, Deer Park, Lake Grove and Levittown

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Fried shrimp platter, spaghetti and meatballs, hot dog, grilled cheese and more.

THE DEAL Get one free kids meal, ages 12 and under, with the purchase of an adult entree on Tuesdays.

Runyon's Restaurant Runyon's Restaurant, Seaford

ON THE CHILDREN'S MENU Chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, spaghetti with butter or marinara sauce and more.

THE DEAL Kids eat free seven days a week from 4 to 7 p.m. Recommended for kids ages 10 and under; one free kid's meal for every full-priced adult dinner entree. Not valid on holidays.