Whether you want to see a goat, spy on osprey, watch the sharks or just view the unusual, Long Island has an array of mammals, birds, reptiles, fish or amphibians that should suit your fancy. Here's our list of several places you can take the family to get a closer peek at nature. But before you go, be aware that feeding and/or petting the animals is off-limits at many places.

Animal Farm Petting Zoo and Family Park INFO: 296 Wading River Rd., Manorville (LIE Exit 69); 631-878-1785, afpz.org PRICE: $14.95; $12.95 seniors and ages 2-16. FEATURES: parrots, monkeys, llamas, tortoises, emus, wallabies, mini cows among other exotic animals. Farm animals and babies can be petted and bottle fed. Free pony rides, Super Cow Musical Puppet Show, playgrounds and picnic areas. Group and birthday parties. Hours- 10 a.m.- 5p.m. daily and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends spring-fall, check website for other hours.

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard & Horse Rescue INFO: 2114 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow; 631-574-9667, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com PRICE: Free. FEATURES: Rescued horses and on weekends from Memorial Day until mid-November, kids can enjoy pony rides from noon-5 p.m.

Benner’s Farm INFO: 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., Setauket; 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com PRICE: Farm admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors; extra fees for workshops and other events. FEATURES: A 15-acre family homestead, features chickens, rabbits, pigs, cows, horses, goats and more. They've been farming organically since the late 1970s in their family garden and fields of strawberries. Open weekends noon-4 p.m.

Catapano Dairy Farm INFO: 33705 North Rd., Peconic; 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com PRICE: General admission is free. FEATURES: Guests may walk around the farm and see the dairy goats (including the newborn kids), as well as two mini-horses, the flock of chickens and the farm's resident llama. There is a cheese shop (that features free samples); cheeses include signature chevre, aged goat and sheep cheeses (early in the season) and goat yogurts, ricotta and feta as well as goat milk fudge (later in the season). Fresh eggs, jams, local honey and other seasonal items are also available, as is the "Delicate Doe" goat milk skin care line, all made on the farm with fresh goat milk. Open for weekends beginning April 7; additional days will be added in May. Call to verify hours.

Center for Science Teaching and Learning INFO: 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-764-0045, cstl.org PRICE: Varies by exhibit. The "Dinosaurs! Animal Adventure" exhibit opens fall 2018. Contact the center directly for pricing on private parties and other special programs. FEATURES: The animals on display include illegally smuggled animals seized by the US Fish and Wildlife Service donated to the center, animals that were either abandoned or rescued from inadequate living conditions and rehabilitated non-releasable wildlife; the center's live animal exhibit features a wide variety of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals. Call ahead for hours.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium INFO: 1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor; 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org PRICE: $6; $4 for ages 3-12/ older than 65 (ages two and younger are free). FEATURES: Brook and rainbow trout can be seen from fry through maturity, as well as freshwater reptiles, fish and amphibians, guests can feed trout; call ahead for information regarding the "Catch & Keep" fishing program. Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hallockville Museum Farm INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com PRICE: $7; children ages 5-12 and seniors: $5. FEATURES: Cows, sheep and goats; call or visit the website for details on tours and hours.

Harbes Family Farm INFO: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com PRICE: FEATURES: Nigerian dwarf goats, horses, ducks and ducklings, bunnies, chickens, sheep, Red the bullcalf and Skittles the lamb; visit the Chick Observatory to learn the life cycle of chicken at different stages of life. Opening weekend: May 12-13; call ahead for hours.

Holtsville Park, Ecology Site and Wildlife Center INFO: 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville; 631-758-9664, brookhavenny.gov PRICE: Admission is free; parking fees apply May-October. FEATURES: Over 100 non-releasable or injured farm animals and wild animals; educational programs and guided tours available. Hours vary by season; call ahead for details.

Hoyt Farm Nature Center INFO: 200 New Highway, Commack; 631-543-7804, smithtownny.gov PRICE: Admission is free (parking fee is $12 for non-residents). FEATURES: Live animals include turtles, fish, snakes, frogs and salamanders; also features a Native American artifact collection and environmental displays. Open daily Memorial Day- Labor Day: 1-4 p.m.

Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center INFO: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200; longislandaquarium.com PRICE: General admission: $29.50; children ages 3-12: $22.50; seniors ages 62 and older: $25.50. Check website for "Aquatic Adventures" prices. FEATURES: Indoor exhibits include aquatic plants and creatures, birds, insects, marmosets; outdoor exhibits include nocturnal animals, koi fish, alligators, river otters, sea lions, penguins, seals and reptiles. Interactive activities, camps and tours are available. Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).

Long Island Game Farm INFO: 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; 631-878-6644; longislandgamefarm.com PRICE: General admission: $16.95; children ages 3-12, military personnel and seniors ages 62 and older: $14.95. FEATURES: Spring specimen collection includes the newest babies: chicks, ducklings and kid goats. Interactive activities, a petting zoo, carnival-style rides and nature trails are available. Call ahead or check website for hours.

Long Island Livestock Company INFO: 125 Gerard Rd., Yaphank; 631-924-8110, lilivestockco.com FEATURES: Aside from the resident llamas (a group of approximately 20), there are two pot belly pigs, chickens, alpacas, sheep, angora goats, and an angora rabbit, as well as a dog and cats. There are also educational programs, homemade bath products and shearing sessions; homespun yarns are also available. Call ahead for hours.

Main Street Nursery INFO: 475 W. Main St., Huntington; 631-549-451, mainstreetnursery.com PRICE: Admission is free. FEATURES: Currently featuring newborn chicks. The butterfly Zoo opens July 4th and includes more than 100 butterflies including at least six species. It is designed to show Long Island plants that attract butterflies. Call ahead for hours.

Martha Clara Vineyards INFO: 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com FEATURES: Educational walking vineyard tours are available from May-Oct. (weather permitting); Scottish sattle, llamas and alpacas are available for guests to view. Call or visit website for available times. PRICE: $15.

Norman J. Levy Park INFO: 1600 Merrick Rd., Merrick; 516-804-2000, toh.li PRICE: Free. FEATURES: Nigerian dwarf goats and Guinea fowl, as well as various types of wildlife. Kayaking (June-Aug.) and fishing are also available, as are hiking and jogging trails. Hours vary by season; call ahead or check website.

North Quarter Buffalo Farm INFO: 1950 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead; 516-647-1146, northquarterfarm.com FEATURES: Buffalo and horses; tours available beginning in May. Call ahead for hours. PRICE: $20 per person.

The Priceless Parrot Preserve INFO: 3 Deer Leap Rd., Ridge; 631-924-8725, pricelessparrot.org PRICE: Free. FEATURES: Nonprofit organization takes in both wild and domestic birds that were abused, mistreated and unwanted. They care for over 100 parrots that are among 30 different species. Call ahead for hours.

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center INFO: 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton; 631-537-9735, sofo.org PRICE: $10 adults; children ages 3-12: $7.50 (ages two and younger are free). Tues, Thurs: 4-5 p.m.: free. FEATURES: Live native reptiles, amphibians and fish, including a marine touch-tank that holds various sea creatures. The grounds also offer wildlife viewing, and the museum features nature reproduction exhibits. Open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call ahead or check website for occasional closures during holidays and special events.

South Shore Nature Center INFO: 130 Bayview Ave., East Islip; 631-581-6908, seatuck.org PRICE: General admission is free. FEATURES: Exhibits both include various live animals and mounted wildlife specimens. Grounds offer trails and boardwalks for wildlife viewing. Open Mon-Fri: 9-5 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-4 p.m.

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center INFO: 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank; 631-852-4600, ccesuffolk.org PRICE: General admission is free. FEATURES: Farm animals and a butterfly garden; also hosts camps, educational programs and an event calendar. Open daily: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (except Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).

Sweetbriar Nature Center INFO: 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown; 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org PRICE: Admission varies; generally $10 (call ahead). FEATURES: Various animals are available for viewing; the grounds are home to native plants and animals. Also offers educational programs, a wildlife rehabilitation center and an event calendar. Open everyday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Theodore Roosevelt Nature Center INFO: Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh; 516-780-3295, parks.ny.gov PRICE: $4. FEATURES: Live marine animals are available to touch; also features a children's microscope, depictions of marine habitats and a boardwalk that offers wildlife viewing. Open Sat-Sun: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; also open some holidays and features extended days during the summer. Call ahead or check website for more information.

Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center INFO: 134 Cove Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-922-3200, ny.audubon.org PRICE: Free. FEATURES: Trails for wildlife viewing; occasional guided hikes and live animal demonstrations. Open Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.