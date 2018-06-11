TODAY'S PAPER
The Wiggles to play family shows at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

The Wiggles performing in Sydney, Australia, in 2015.

The Wiggles performing in Sydney, Australia, in 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Cassandra Hannagan

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
The Australian children's group The Wiggles are scheduled to perform at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury June 17 as part of their “Wiggle, Wiggle, Wiggle!” tour.

During this new show, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony hit the stage with Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and the Wiggly Dancers. Songs on the agenda include “Do the Propeller,” “Emma’s Yellow Bow,” “Hot Potato” and more.

Shows are at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and are available at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com. Children younger than 12 months are free. For more information, visit thewiggles.com.

