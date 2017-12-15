TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island lactation consultants like Willow ‘smart’ breast pump

The Willow

The Willow "smart" breast pump has an embedded milk bag that goes inside a nursing bra. Photo Credit: Willow

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Nursing moms have a new, modern option for pumping, and some Long Island lactation consultants consider it a game changer.

The Willow “smart” breast pump has an embedded milk bag that goes inside a nursing bra and allows women to discreetly pump while doing other things, like working and even driving. A smartphone app tracks the volume of breast milk pumped and the length of pumping time.

The device extracts the same amount of milk as other pumps, according to the company.

Christine Pfundstein, a registered nurse and lactation consultant based in Lake Grove, says breast pumps haven’t changed much over the years.

“I’m dying for a client to use it,” Pfundstein says. “It’s hard enough to balance feeding and pumping. It’s nice they can put it in their bra and cook dinner.”

Jennifer Giordano, a lactation consultant based in East Setauket, says the Willow seems like a great device, though the price tag — it is $479.99 while it’s in beta and not currently covered by insurance — may be steep for some.

“Anything that supports breast-feeding mothers is a great thing,” Giordano says. “I just don’t know if it’s for everybody and if it’s affordable for everybody.”

