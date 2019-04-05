TODAY'S PAPER
'Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney to launch newest book in Carle Place

To attend the event, families must purchase book and get wristband in advance.

Jeff Kinney's "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid:

Jeff Kinney's "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal." Photo Credit: Amulet Books

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Calling all Wimpy Kid fans: Wristbands will be given out starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Barnes & Noble Carle Place for the chance to meet the author Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Kinney is coming to the book store to launch his newest book, “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal.”

A limited number of bands are available on first-come, first-served basis. Kinney will sign books and pose for photos with kids. One book must be purchased to get a wristband to enable entry of one parent and one child, says Darlene Dexter, business development manager at the store. Books are $13.99 each.

The new book in the Wimpy Kid series features a new voice — this diary is penned by Wimpy Kid Greg Heffley’s best friend, nice guy Rowley Jefferson. It’s the 14th book in the Wimpy Kid series chronicling Greg and Rowley's middle school years.

Barnes & Noble Carle Place is at 91 Old Country Rd. For more information, call 516-741-9850 or visit stores.barnesandnoble.com.

