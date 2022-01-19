Family fun ideas to cure the winter blues, from roller skating to mini golf

Winter can get dry and dull, but there are ways out of the lull. Here are five places on Long Island that can get the job done by injecting some afternoon family fun.

NASSAU COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART

Check out the "Songs Without Words: The Art of Music" exhibit at the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor, which features over 200 pieces displayed in 11 different galleries.

"Some people come for the rock & roll and others come for the high art. There’s something for everybody in this show," says director Charles Riley. "We have everything from a video portrait of Lady Gaga to Niccolò Paganini’s violin to Keith Richards' and Neil Young’s guitars."

On Sundays, live concerts and artist discussions are held at 3 p.m. All guests are required to wear a mask.

WHEN | WHERE Tuesday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor

INFO 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org

COST $15 ($10 for members), $10 for seniors, $5 for students

Q-ZAR

Suit up and get physical with some laser tag or ax-throwing at the newly renovated Q-ZAR in Carle Place.

WHEN | WHERE Monday-Thursday: 3-10 p.m., Friday: 3 p.m.-midnight, Saturday: 11 a.m.-midnight, Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; 151 Voice Road in Carle Place

INFO 516-877-7200, qzarny.com

COST Laser tag: $19.95 per person, axe-throwing: $39.95 per person

UNITED SKATES OF AMERICA

Throw on a pair of skates and start rolling at United Skates of America where a live DJ spins Top 40 tunes as the rink lights up.

"Skating is great exercise and it’s a bonding activity that young and old can enjoy," says sales and events manager Jennifer Simonetti. "The adults join in, they don’t just sit back watching their kids. It’s a family event."

Fuel up on snacks at the cafée or enjoy a mix of new and old video games at the arcade to complete the experience.

WHEN | WHERE Thursday: 4-6 p.m., Friday: 7-9 p.m. (glow-in-the-dark session), Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. (hip-hop session), Sunday: noon-2 p.m. (glow-in-the-dark session), 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. (hip-hop session); 1276 Hicksville Road in Seaford

INFO 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com/public/seaford/index.cfm

COST $14 per session ($5 session on Thursday), $6 skate rental

THE RINX

Go ice skating with a waterview at The Rinx at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson.

"Ice skating gives people a chance to put the technology down and be outside," says director Tom Palamara. "It’s a nice vibe."

Walk-ins are welcome and no reservations are necessary. Most sessions are 90-minutes except on Friday and Saturday nights, which are reserved for middle/high school age kids, when they are two hours. Masks must be worn while indoors but they can be removed on the outdoor ice rink.

WHEN | WHERE Monday-Thursday: noon-8 p.m., Friday: noon-10 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; 101 E. Broadway in Port Jefferson

INFO 631-403-4357, therinx.com/pjrinx/

COST Weekdays: $11 adults, $8.50 kids (11 and under), weekends: $12 adults, $9.50 kids (11 and under), Friday-Saturday night sessions: $13 per person, skate rentals: $6

MONSTER MINI-GOLF

Play 18-holes at the Monster Mini-Golf in Deer Park, which is in complete black light and glows-in-the-dark.

"When you come in, it’s like Halloween year-round," says general manager John Arlo. "Each hole has a different animated monster. It’s kind of like living art."

Side attractions include an arcade with 30 brand new games, including a virtual reality experience plus a laser maze. Masks are required.

WHEN | WHERE Monday-Friday: 2-10 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: Noon-10 p.m.; 410-C Commack Road in Deer Park

INFO 631-940-8900, monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/

COST $13 adults, $12 kids (under 5 feet)