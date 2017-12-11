The annual Winter Wonderland holiday show is returning to Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson for four days this month.

Hosted by the Town of North Hempstead, the yearly program will take place Dec. 17-21. Daily doings are to include holiday lighting, as well as an outdoor model steam locomotive display and an indoor Garden Railway model train display with a Christmas village.

Single-day events begin with a holiday story time on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring live singing by Greenvale native and former “American Idol” contestant Bryce Larsen, hot chocolate, face painting and a photo booth, plus arts and crafts.

Dec. 18 will play host to both canines and their human friends during a Winter Pawty from 3 to 8 p.m., at which Santa will be available for photos with your pup.

Staffers from Jam Dance & Fitness Center of Great Neck will be in the Garden on Dec. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. teaching holiday dances, and on Dec. 20, members of the Williston Park Library staff will be on hand to tell stories by the fireplace and help with arts and crafts.

For the final evening of the event, a DJ will be spinning beats for a kids’ dance party on Dec. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Hofstra University’s astronomy department is slated to help with stargazing, and both the Albertson Fire Department and Santa will also be in attendance.

“Winter Wonderland 2017 will be a fun-filled family event that will put everyone in the holiday mood,” says North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

The event is free; call 311 or visit northhempsteadny.gov for more information.

The Clark Botanic Garden is located at 193 I.U. Willets Rd.