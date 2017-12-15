Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington is showing “The Wizard of Oz” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, along with offering an interactive program for youngsters that will introduce the tale’s characters and provide a craft-making session intended to better explain what the story is all about.

“Adults watching a film can have a dialogue about it, and discuss what they’ve seen,” says program co-creator Anu Annam of Commack. “With this, we’re hoping to create a similar thing for kids, so they can better digest and think about the movie.”

Annam, with co-creator Christopher Nicola, will don costumes for a preshow skit, following the screening with a walk along a Yellow Brick Road-like path with a Rainbow Lounge to be decorated with themed murals.

Young guests will have the opportunity to pick light edibles from a faux orchard and poppy field before settling in to start on Oz-inspired stick puppets. “The kids can make a Lion puppet if they want courage, and then bring that to the ‘Wizard’ and receive a medal like the character does,” says Annam, who adds the same idea will also include the building of Tin Man and Scarecrow, the construction of which will also lead to gifts from an actor dressed as the Wizard. Kids will also have a chance to take photos with the costumed entertainers, and musician Kenny Gordon will perform “Over the Rainbow.”

Keep in mind: Only 30 children will be admitted as “we want to make sure every child gets the right amount of attention,” Annam says.

Parents will have a roped-off area where they can both supervise and socialize; all children under 6 must be accompanied by their guardians, and older kids may be dropped off with signed and ID-verified consent.

Tickets are $19; film-only customers pay $12 (children ages 12 and younger, $5). For more information and online purchase, visit cinemaartscentre.org.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Cinema Arts Centre is located at 423 Park Ave. For more information, call 631-423-7610.