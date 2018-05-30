TODAY'S PAPER
World Science Festival in NYC offers hands-on events for families

The Park Slope Armory YMCA is among the locations for the 11th annual World Science Festival, offering events throughout New York. Photo Credit: World Science Festival

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
The 11th annual World Science Festival kicks off on Tuesday in New York City and runs through June 3, with six days of science-related activities for kids and adults.

Scores of events include, for instance, Lab Tours for Girls, during which girls will be invited into the female-run labs at Columbia University, the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and more; City of Science, a hands-on fair filled with science activities; “Cool Jobs: Savage Careers in Science That’ll Blow Your Mind;” and “Saturday Night Lights: Stargazing in Brooklyn Bridge Park.”

“The point is really to get people excited about science,” says Jen Gherardi, who does communications outreach for the festival. The event connects the public with high-level scientists, she says.

Many activities are free; others require purchasing tickets. For more information, tickets and a complete schedule of family-oriented events, visit worldsciencefestival.com/festival/world-science-festival-2018/ and search for youth and family.

