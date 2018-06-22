TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ opens at Long Island Sports Center in Calverton

The Big Bounce America bills itself as

The Big Bounce America bills itself as "The World's Biggest Bounce House." Photo Credit: The Big Bounce America

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The Big Bounce America — which bills itself as “The World’s Biggest Bounce House” — has opened in Calverton for family, child or adult bouncing sessions.

The first session kicked off June 22, and one-hour sessions continue through June 24 and again from June 27 to July 1.

The Big Bounce America will be at the Long Island Sports Center in Calverton as part of a nationwide tour of 64 locales in 29 states.

The inflatable, open-air castle is 10,000 square feet, more than three times the size of the average house. The inside includes basketball hoops, an inflatable obstacle race and a giant slide that takes riders outside the main structure and into a ball pit. Also inside is an inflatable forest, giant inflatable jungle animals and inflatable trucks and boats. At the center is a circular stage from which a DJ/MC will hosting games and competitions while playing age-appropriate party music.

The main bounce house will be surrounded by Bounce Village, which features additional bounce structures, including a slide, a separate bounce house for the little bouncers who want more peaceful, less lively jumping, and more.

Sessions are divided by age, with toddler sessions for ages 3 and younger accompanied by parents or caregivers; junior sessions for ages 7 and younger; bigger-kids sessions for kids in the 8-to-15 range and adults-only sessions for ages 16 and older. Every person entering the bounce house — including parents — needs a ticket.

One-hour sessions in the castle are $10 to $25 depending on age. Bounce Village is an additional $7 per person.

For tickets and more information, call 888-718-4253 or visit the thebigbounceamerica.com. The Long Island Sports Park is at 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton; 631-698-6230.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
What kind of food shopper is your child?
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids