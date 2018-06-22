The Big Bounce America — which bills itself as “The World’s Biggest Bounce House” — has opened in Calverton for family, child or adult bouncing sessions.

The first session kicked off June 22, and one-hour sessions continue through June 24 and again from June 27 to July 1.

The Big Bounce America will be at the Long Island Sports Center in Calverton as part of a nationwide tour of 64 locales in 29 states.

The inflatable, open-air castle is 10,000 square feet, more than three times the size of the average house. The inside includes basketball hoops, an inflatable obstacle race and a giant slide that takes riders outside the main structure and into a ball pit. Also inside is an inflatable forest, giant inflatable jungle animals and inflatable trucks and boats. At the center is a circular stage from which a DJ/MC will hosting games and competitions while playing age-appropriate party music.

The main bounce house will be surrounded by Bounce Village, which features additional bounce structures, including a slide, a separate bounce house for the little bouncers who want more peaceful, less lively jumping, and more.

Sessions are divided by age, with toddler sessions for ages 3 and younger accompanied by parents or caregivers; junior sessions for ages 7 and younger; bigger-kids sessions for kids in the 8-to-15 range and adults-only sessions for ages 16 and older. Every person entering the bounce house — including parents — needs a ticket.

One-hour sessions in the castle are $10 to $25 depending on age. Bounce Village is an additional $7 per person.

For tickets and more information, call 888-718-4253 or visit the thebigbounceamerica.com. The Long Island Sports Park is at 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton; 631-698-6230.