World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., issued a "10 Worst Toys" list to remind parents and consumers of the potential hazards of some toys as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

According to The Associated Press, the organizers, who have been compiling the lists for more than four decades, said there have been at least 15 recalls representing nearly two million units of dangerous toys since December.

National toy safety standards are "inadequate," as can been seen by the high number of recalls each year," said Joan Stiff, W.A.T.C.H. president.

Siff stressed the toys named each year have common hazards that the group sees year after year. Take a look at the toys that made this year's list.

Hallmark “Itty Bittys” baby stacking toy Hallmark "Itty Bittys" baby stacking toy is recommended for all ages. W.A.T.C.H. says: "The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice on August 31, 2017 due to fabric hats and bows that can detach, posing a choking hazard."

Tolo Pull Along Pony Tolo Pull Along Pony is recommended for 12 months and older. W.A.T.C.H. says: "Despite the industry's standard requiring strings on playpen and crib toys to be less than 12 inches in length, manufacturers are still permitted to market 'pull toys' such as the 'Pull Along Pony' with a cord measuring approximately 19 inches. No warnings are provided."

Mattel Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword Mattel's Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword is recommended for ages 6 and older. W.A.T.C.H. says: There's a "potential for blunt force injuries and the rigid plastic sword blade has the potential to cause facial or other impact injuries."

Handz Fidgetz Spinners Handz Fidgetz Spinners don't have an age recommendation. W.A.T.C.H. says: "These spinners remain popular with children of all ages, and some present potential small parts hazards," which may cause choking.

Marvel Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition Marvel's Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition is recommended for ages 12 and older. W.A.T.C.H. says: Warnings include that "drone has rotating blades that move at high speed, posing danger of injury," and to "keep spinning rotors away from fingers, hair, eyes, and other body parts," among some of the cautions and warnings on the packaging.

Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow is recommended for ages 8 and older. W.A.T.C.H. says: This toy has the potential for eye and face injuries. Warnings include not to "aim or shoot at eyes or face of people or animals, and other cautions/warnings on product, package, and package insert."

Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit is recommended for ages 5 and older on the package, and is "safe for all ages" on the package insert. W.A.T.C.H. says: Warnings include, "strangulation hazard, especially with children and fall-related injuries," and that the product can be "a potentially dangerous piece of equipment and can cause serious injury or even death."

Plan Toys Oval Xylophone Plan Toys Oval Xylophone is recommended for 12 months old and up. W.A.T.C.H. says: This instrument has the potential for ingestion and choking injuries, and the manufacturer gives no warning regarding the more than 9-inch-long slender and rigid drumstick, which can potentially be "mouthed and occlude a child's airway."

Jetts Heel Wheels Jetts Heel Wheels are recommended for ages 8 and older. W.A.T.C.H. says: Warnings include "using Heel Wheels can be a dangerous activity and may result in injury or death, use at your own risk," and that there's a "potential for blunt impact and fire-related burn injuries." Users are advised to "keep sparks away from eyes, hair, exposed skin and clothing. Sparks can burn."