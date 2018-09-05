Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Wyandanch mom, daughter donate $500 for back-to-school haircuts

Sir Shave in Wyandanch Plaza gives 40 cuts to boys ages 6 to 12. 

Xavier Edmond, 12, of Deer Park, with his

Xavier Edmond, 12, of Deer Park, with his father, Lyd Edmond, received a free back-to-school haircut at Sir Shave Barbershop in Wyandanch, thanks to a $500 donation from Wyandanch residents Terri Miller and her daughter Natasha Miller.  Photo Credit: Natasha Miller

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A Wyandanch mom and daughter who say they wanted to give back to their community donated $500 to Sir Shave in Wyandanch Plaza on Tuesday so that 40 boys ages 6 to 12 could get back-to-school haircuts for free.

Terri and Natasha Miller, ages 54 and 31, live in the apartment complex at 10 Station Drive, where the barbershop is located. “The Millers have definitely been a blessing to us today,” says Lyd Edmond, 38, of Deer Park, whose son Xavier, 12, got his hair cut in anticipation of entering seventh grade Wednesday.

The elder Edmond, a real estate broker in Brooklyn, had a previously scheduled appointment for himself Tuesday morning, but then heard about the giveaway. He returned with two sons, Mathaias , 13, for whom he paid the regular $20 for a haircut, and Xavier, who got his cut gratis. "It was pretty good," Xavier said of the surprise  haircut. "I got a mohawk this time."  

The shop reduced the price per donated haircut so $500 could cover 40 cuts, said Keith Banks, owner of Sir Shave, and it will continue to offer cuts until reaching 40.

The Millers spent much of Tuesday at the barbershop. “I want to see it happen,” Terri Miller said. To see if there are still haircuts available and make an appointment, call the shop 631-213-2078.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

