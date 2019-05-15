TODAY'S PAPER
New playground opens at Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick

Equipment features slides, spinners, climbers and swings.

The new playground at Wynsum Avenue Park in

The new playground at Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick. Photo Credit: Town of Hempstead

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Wynsum Avenue Park, which has been a passive park in Merrick for years, has been reborn as a free playground with slides, climbers, swings, spinners and more.

The park, which previously just had a walking path and benches, now offers two separate play areas, one for children ages 2 to 5 and the other for children 5 to 12. It also has handicap-accessible swings, says Joe Baker, president of the South Merrick Community Civic Association.

“It’s the perfect example of how, when elected officials work across party lines and work with the community, what we can get done,” says Shawn Field, part of the Let’s Play 11566 committee that spearheaded the drive for the playground inside the Town of Hempstead park.

“As far as I’m concerned, the more parks the better, to get the kids out to play and off their iPhones,” says Hempstead Council member Erin King Sweeney.

The park is at the intersection of Illona Lane and Wynsum Avenue. For more information, call the Town of Hempstead Park and Recreation Department at 516-292-9000.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

